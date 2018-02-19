Rocky court rejects line from drink driver 4 times limit

Jordan David Coles pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 19 to one count of drink driving for when he was caught with a blood alcohol content of 0.195.

HE was busted drink driving twice in six months and tried to tell a magistrate they were "one-offs”.

However, Rockhampton magistrate Cameron Press said he found it hard to believe Jordan David Coles was that unlucky to be nabbed by police the only two times he drove drunk.

Coles was in Mr Press' courtroom today where he pleaded guilty to drink driving on January 12.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police observed Coles driving while they were conducting static roadside driver tests out the front of the Empire Hotel about 9.50pm.

He said Coles pulled over into the carpark opposite, got out of the vehicle and told police he wasn't driving, despite being the only person in the car.

Coles, representing himself, told the court this was out of the ordinary behaviour on his part, along describing the drink driving as a "one off”.

The court heard Coles' blood alcohol content on this occasion was 0.195 - nearly four times the legal limit - and after returning the positive reading, confessed to police he had been drinking Great Northerns with his neighbours prior to driving to pick up his partner from work.

The court heard he had previously been convicted in August of drink driving, when his BAC was 0.056.

"You are back before the court within five months with a fairly large and dangerous reading,” Mr Press said.

He ordered Cole pay a $1300 fine and disqualified him from driving for 14 months.