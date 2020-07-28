Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

ROCKY COURT: See the full list for Magistrates Court today

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
28th Jul 2020 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday July 28.

(KEY: Name/ courtroom/ time appearing)

See yesterday’s list here.

Adams, Karliea Rose Marie 1 9:00AM

Alvira Pastoral Co Pty Ltd 3 2:00PM

Ambrym, Allanby James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bashford, Ricky James 1 9:00AM

Bean, Kailyen Jayde 1 9:00AM

Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 9:00AM

Benjamin Jones Trustee Atf Datau Unit Trust 3 2:00PM

Beresford, Neville John 3 2:00PM

Birch, Carissa Jane 3 2:00PM

Blair, Harrison 1 9:00AM

Bower, Vicki Marie 3 2:00PM

Boyd, Clay Keith 3 2:00PM

Boyd, Keith James 3 2:00PM

Broadhurst, Warren Henry 1 9:00AM

Brown, Emily Jean 1 9:00AM

Bryan, Paul Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burnett, Georgia Ann 1 9:00AM

Burrell, Joel Anthony 3 2:00PM

Burton, Lian Dorrelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Charlton, Kellie Lea 1 9:00AM

Chizzoni, David Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clifton, Patrick Anthony 3 2:00PM

Collins, Jackie Ann 3 2:00PM

Conway, Jacob Stephen 1 9:00AM

Cook, Adam Jeffrey 3 2:00PM

Darkin, Ezekial Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davey, Luke Anthony 3 2:00PM

Davis, Terri-Maree Alice, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Delahunty, Haley Lillian Ann 3 2:00PM

Delaware, Zackary Jon 1 9:00AM

Dixson, Steven Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doherty, Bernard Bruce Willam James 1 9:00AM

Dombrowski, David Thomas 3 2:00PM

Doyle, Clarissa Colleen 1 9:00AM

Emerson, Danielle Louise 3 2:00PM

Enkuzis, Gina 3 2:00PM

Gardner, Kylie 3 2:00PM

Gardner, Zane B 3 2:00PM

Godbee, Tracey Lee 3 2:00PM

Griffin, Jade Ann Maree 3 2:00PM

Ham, Billy-Glenn Douglas 3 2:00PM

Heath, Donna 3 2:00PM

Herpel, Ivan 3 2:00PM

Hill, Melda Joyce, Ms 2 9:00AM

Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd 3 2:00PM

Jaenke, Caleb 3 2:00PM

Jarvis, Warren James 3 2:00PM

Liddell, Natalie Rene 3 2:00PM

Lidster, Conrad Athol Leigh 1 9:00AM

Lucas, Andrew Damian 3 2:00PM

Lucas, John Leird 3 2:00PM

Maclean, Kelsie Addison 1 9:00AM

Malcolm, Walter Prince 1 9:00AM

Manuel, O’Dell Robert 1 9:00AM

Marsh, Alison Marie 3 2:00PM

Mckinley, Noeline Joyce 1 9:00AM

Meurant, Carmel Marie 3 2:00PM

Mimi, David Eugene 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, William Joseph 1 9:00AM

Murray, Tenneil Elizabeth Anita 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Maclaine Kennedy Wade 1 9:00AM

Olive, Will Dawson, Mr 1 9:00AM

Olsen, Rebecca Therese 3 2:00PM

Peters, Dean Mathew Macvey 3 2:00PM

Rayfield, Joshua Liam 3 2:00PM

Raymond, Constance Anne 1 9:00AM

Reed, Jade Damien 3 2:00PM

Ross, Tamara Lee 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Gavin Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Rowley, Kaleb Wade 3 2:00PM

Rumpf, Michael James 3 2:00PM

Ruthven, Chaenelle 3 2:00PM

Saunders, David Scott 3 2:00PM

Saunders, Nyomi Lee 1 9:00AM

Schwartz, Joseph Lloyd Edmund 1 9:00AM

Senaratna, Jameson Ramesh 3 2:00PM

Smith, Matthew Thomas 3 2:00PM

Swadling, George Joseph Thomas 2 9:00AM

Taylor, Amanda Joy 3 2:00PM

Tjerkstra, Pieter Garth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vale, Barry Vinrace 3 2:00PM

Van Den Hoek, Kaz Hubutus, Mr 1 9:00AM

Velu, Santhakumar, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wanstall, Trevor 1 9:00AM

Wass-Walker, Luke Jordan 3 2:00PM

Wharerau, Jeremy Conrad, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wharerau, Mereana Catalina 1 9:00AM

Whiting, Phillip Lindsay 3 2:00PM

Whittaker, Joelle Tess 3 2:00PM

Widdowson, Rhys Timothy 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Kerry Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

court list rockhampton court rockhampton court list rockhampton magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on some of the biggest headlines

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Catch up on some of the biggest headlines

        News Find the links to the letters to the editors and other top stories here.

        This will be closest Aaron Payne Cup yet: NRL legend

        premium_icon This will be closest Aaron Payne Cup yet: NRL legend

        Sport Watch every game of the premier schoolboys competitions

        Woman waves knife at ‘slow driver’ in road rage incident

        premium_icon Woman waves knife at ‘slow driver’ in road rage incident

        News The complainant went to police with dashcam footage of Michelle Heather Heath. ...

        Livingstone budget ‘set to deliver’ for entire region

        premium_icon Livingstone budget ‘set to deliver’ for entire region

        News Why Mayor Andy Ireland is “really happy” with the budget he is set to hand down. ...