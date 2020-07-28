ROCKY COURT: See the full list for Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday July 28.

(KEY: Name/ courtroom/ time appearing)

See yesterday’s list here.

Adams, Karliea Rose Marie 1 9:00AM

Alvira Pastoral Co Pty Ltd 3 2:00PM

Ambrym, Allanby James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bashford, Ricky James 1 9:00AM

Bean, Kailyen Jayde 1 9:00AM

Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 9:00AM

Benjamin Jones Trustee Atf Datau Unit Trust 3 2:00PM

Beresford, Neville John 3 2:00PM

Birch, Carissa Jane 3 2:00PM

Blair, Harrison 1 9:00AM

Bower, Vicki Marie 3 2:00PM

Boyd, Clay Keith 3 2:00PM

Boyd, Keith James 3 2:00PM

Broadhurst, Warren Henry 1 9:00AM

Brown, Emily Jean 1 9:00AM

Bryan, Paul Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burnett, Georgia Ann 1 9:00AM

Burrell, Joel Anthony 3 2:00PM

Burton, Lian Dorrelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Charlton, Kellie Lea 1 9:00AM

Chizzoni, David Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clifton, Patrick Anthony 3 2:00PM

Collins, Jackie Ann 3 2:00PM

Conway, Jacob Stephen 1 9:00AM

Cook, Adam Jeffrey 3 2:00PM

Darkin, Ezekial Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davey, Luke Anthony 3 2:00PM

Davis, Terri-Maree Alice, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Delahunty, Haley Lillian Ann 3 2:00PM

Delaware, Zackary Jon 1 9:00AM

Dixson, Steven Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doherty, Bernard Bruce Willam James 1 9:00AM

Dombrowski, David Thomas 3 2:00PM

Doyle, Clarissa Colleen 1 9:00AM

Emerson, Danielle Louise 3 2:00PM

Enkuzis, Gina 3 2:00PM

Gardner, Kylie 3 2:00PM

Gardner, Zane B 3 2:00PM

Godbee, Tracey Lee 3 2:00PM

Griffin, Jade Ann Maree 3 2:00PM

Ham, Billy-Glenn Douglas 3 2:00PM

Heath, Donna 3 2:00PM

Herpel, Ivan 3 2:00PM

Hill, Melda Joyce, Ms 2 9:00AM

Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd 3 2:00PM

Jaenke, Caleb 3 2:00PM

Jarvis, Warren James 3 2:00PM

Liddell, Natalie Rene 3 2:00PM

Lidster, Conrad Athol Leigh 1 9:00AM

Lucas, Andrew Damian 3 2:00PM

Lucas, John Leird 3 2:00PM

Maclean, Kelsie Addison 1 9:00AM

Malcolm, Walter Prince 1 9:00AM

Manuel, O’Dell Robert 1 9:00AM

Marsh, Alison Marie 3 2:00PM

Mckinley, Noeline Joyce 1 9:00AM

Meurant, Carmel Marie 3 2:00PM

Mimi, David Eugene 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, William Joseph 1 9:00AM

Murray, Tenneil Elizabeth Anita 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Maclaine Kennedy Wade 1 9:00AM

Olive, Will Dawson, Mr 1 9:00AM

Olsen, Rebecca Therese 3 2:00PM

Peters, Dean Mathew Macvey 3 2:00PM

Rayfield, Joshua Liam 3 2:00PM

Raymond, Constance Anne 1 9:00AM

Reed, Jade Damien 3 2:00PM

Ross, Tamara Lee 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Gavin Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Rowley, Kaleb Wade 3 2:00PM

Rumpf, Michael James 3 2:00PM

Ruthven, Chaenelle 3 2:00PM

Saunders, David Scott 3 2:00PM

Saunders, Nyomi Lee 1 9:00AM

Schwartz, Joseph Lloyd Edmund 1 9:00AM

Senaratna, Jameson Ramesh 3 2:00PM

Smith, Matthew Thomas 3 2:00PM

Swadling, George Joseph Thomas 2 9:00AM

Taylor, Amanda Joy 3 2:00PM

Tjerkstra, Pieter Garth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vale, Barry Vinrace 3 2:00PM

Van Den Hoek, Kaz Hubutus, Mr 1 9:00AM

Velu, Santhakumar, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wanstall, Trevor 1 9:00AM

Wass-Walker, Luke Jordan 3 2:00PM

Wharerau, Jeremy Conrad, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wharerau, Mereana Catalina 1 9:00AM

Whiting, Phillip Lindsay 3 2:00PM

Whittaker, Joelle Tess 3 2:00PM

Widdowson, Rhys Timothy 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Kerry Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM