ROCKY COURT: See the full list for Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday July 28.
(KEY: Name/ courtroom/ time appearing)
See yesterday’s list here.
Adams, Karliea Rose Marie 1 9:00AM
Alvira Pastoral Co Pty Ltd 3 2:00PM
Ambrym, Allanby James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bashford, Ricky James 1 9:00AM
Bean, Kailyen Jayde 1 9:00AM
Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 9:00AM
Benjamin Jones Trustee Atf Datau Unit Trust 3 2:00PM
Beresford, Neville John 3 2:00PM
Birch, Carissa Jane 3 2:00PM
Blair, Harrison 1 9:00AM
Bower, Vicki Marie 3 2:00PM
Boyd, Clay Keith 3 2:00PM
Boyd, Keith James 3 2:00PM
Broadhurst, Warren Henry 1 9:00AM
Brown, Emily Jean 1 9:00AM
Bryan, Paul Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burnett, Georgia Ann 1 9:00AM
Burrell, Joel Anthony 3 2:00PM
Burton, Lian Dorrelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Charlton, Kellie Lea 1 9:00AM
Chizzoni, David Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Clifton, Patrick Anthony 3 2:00PM
Collins, Jackie Ann 3 2:00PM
Conway, Jacob Stephen 1 9:00AM
Cook, Adam Jeffrey 3 2:00PM
Darkin, Ezekial Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davey, Luke Anthony 3 2:00PM
Davis, Terri-Maree Alice, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Delahunty, Haley Lillian Ann 3 2:00PM
Delaware, Zackary Jon 1 9:00AM
Dixson, Steven Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Doherty, Bernard Bruce Willam James 1 9:00AM
Dombrowski, David Thomas 3 2:00PM
Doyle, Clarissa Colleen 1 9:00AM
Emerson, Danielle Louise 3 2:00PM
Enkuzis, Gina 3 2:00PM
Gardner, Kylie 3 2:00PM
Gardner, Zane B 3 2:00PM
Godbee, Tracey Lee 3 2:00PM
Griffin, Jade Ann Maree 3 2:00PM
Ham, Billy-Glenn Douglas 3 2:00PM
Heath, Donna 3 2:00PM
Herpel, Ivan 3 2:00PM
Hill, Melda Joyce, Ms 2 9:00AM
Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd 3 2:00PM
Jaenke, Caleb 3 2:00PM
Jarvis, Warren James 3 2:00PM
Liddell, Natalie Rene 3 2:00PM
Lidster, Conrad Athol Leigh 1 9:00AM
Lucas, Andrew Damian 3 2:00PM
Lucas, John Leird 3 2:00PM
Maclean, Kelsie Addison 1 9:00AM
Malcolm, Walter Prince 1 9:00AM
Manuel, O’Dell Robert 1 9:00AM
Marsh, Alison Marie 3 2:00PM
Mckinley, Noeline Joyce 1 9:00AM
Meurant, Carmel Marie 3 2:00PM
Mimi, David Eugene 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, William Joseph 1 9:00AM
Murray, Tenneil Elizabeth Anita 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Maclaine Kennedy Wade 1 9:00AM
Olive, Will Dawson, Mr 1 9:00AM
Olsen, Rebecca Therese 3 2:00PM
Peters, Dean Mathew Macvey 3 2:00PM
Rayfield, Joshua Liam 3 2:00PM
Raymond, Constance Anne 1 9:00AM
Reed, Jade Damien 3 2:00PM
Ross, Tamara Lee 1 9:00AM
Row Row, Gavin Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Rowley, Kaleb Wade 3 2:00PM
Rumpf, Michael James 3 2:00PM
Ruthven, Chaenelle 3 2:00PM
Saunders, David Scott 3 2:00PM
Saunders, Nyomi Lee 1 9:00AM
Schwartz, Joseph Lloyd Edmund 1 9:00AM
Senaratna, Jameson Ramesh 3 2:00PM
Smith, Matthew Thomas 3 2:00PM
Swadling, George Joseph Thomas 2 9:00AM
Taylor, Amanda Joy 3 2:00PM
Tjerkstra, Pieter Garth, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vale, Barry Vinrace 3 2:00PM
Van Den Hoek, Kaz Hubutus, Mr 1 9:00AM
Velu, Santhakumar, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wanstall, Trevor 1 9:00AM
Wass-Walker, Luke Jordan 3 2:00PM
Wharerau, Jeremy Conrad, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wharerau, Mereana Catalina 1 9:00AM
Whiting, Phillip Lindsay 3 2:00PM
Whittaker, Joelle Tess 3 2:00PM
Widdowson, Rhys Timothy 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Kerry Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM