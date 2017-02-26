Rocky court wrap: 4 drug dealers, 3 child porn perverts in 1 week

IT has been a big week for justice in Rockhampton courts with drug dealers and child porn downloaders among those who made headline news.

With another big week set to come for the courthouse, here's a look at some of the biggest cases of the past few days.

DRUGS: The great big narcotics cookbook bust

IN ORDER to feed his "raging” drug habit Kane Lucas Penk whipped himself up a recipe for disaster.

Kane Lucas Penk. Mike Richards GLA151015DRUG

He was found with The Great Big Narcotics Cookbook and a large quantity of methylamphetamines, all garnished with the fact he was only two months into a probation sentence for another possession charge.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Supreme Court to one count of possession of a dangerous drug, one count of producing dangerous drugs and six summary offences of a like nature.

Penk received an 18 month prison head sentence and was immediately released on parole.

DRUGS: Man supplied drugs to girl on his pay days

IT IS a familiar story that comes before the courts on a daily basis.

Marcus Abrahamson. Ebony Battersby

Cannabis possession that fast leads to addiction. Over time it easily spirals into world of harder drugs.

Marcus James Abrahamson's situation was similar.

The 20-year-old appeared in Rockhampton Supreme Court this week to three drugs-related charges, the worst, supplying to a minor under 16.

The court heard on August 26, police were called to a Gladstone address. They detected a burning cannabis smell and searched the property, where they found a mobile phone with texts saying they would 'shout' the 14-year-old minor cannabis.

Abrahamson was placed on a two-year probation period, with no conviction recorded.

DRUGS: 'Fancy bringing five children into the world': Court shames dealer dad

JUSTICE Duncan McMeekin summed it up the best. 2016 has been a "busy” year for Biloela man Nathan Tui Kororiko.

If his court room manner, complete with eye rolls and a constant smug look, was any judge it wasn't his first time before the court.

Nathan Tui Kororiko. Contributed

His 12 month wrap sheet was extensive and violent - drug charges, assault, shoplifting, traffic breaches.

Appearing in Rockhampton Supreme Court this week, Kororiko pleaded guilty to his latest string of charges, one count of drug possession charges over two grams and three summary offences of a like nature.

The court heard when police intercepted Kororiko in Calliope on January 30, they discovered a backpack containing several clip seal bags of methylamphetamines and various drug paraphernalia.

Kororiko was sentenced for a period of two years and three months with a parole eligibility date of November 23, 2017.

CHILD EXPLOITATION: Pervert's confession: Diet pills led me to child porn

A FORTY-year-old Gracemere man who escaped jail time after pleading guilty to accessing over 500 child porn images of pre-pubescent girls in their underwear blamed his offending on a weight loss pill.

Barry Norman Walker represented himself in the Rockhampton District Court, where he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of using a carriage service to access child porn material and nine counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

Walker was also ordered to pay $1000 recognisance and complete 240 hours of community service.

CHILD EXPLOITATION: Taskforce Argos nabs child porn offender

A COUNCIL gardener will spend at least the next six months in prison after being sentenced for possessing over 3000 child exploitation images and videos.

Graeme David Waters, 40, was sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court after pleading guilty to one charge of possessing child exploitation material and two charges of downloading content.

Prosecutor Anna Ellis said Mr Waters accessed the material between June 30, 2014 and December 18, 2015.

DRUGS: Facebook, text messages seal drug dealer's fate

A ROCKHAMPTON man was sentenced to three years prison after a mobile phone revealed his drug dealing business.

Joshua Adam Bradshaw pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton this week to six counts of supply dangerous drugs and three of possession.

Joshua Adam Bradshaw. Contributed

The court heard a search of Bradshaw's home on July 24, 2015 found a variety of drugs in clip seal bags and evidence of dealing.

Police found over 11gm of a white substance, later found to contain 7.2gm of pure methamphetamine, over 8gm of a second substance, found to contain 1.13gm pure MDMA and a quantity of cannabis.

Facebook and text messages on a phone at the property showed four offers to supply drugs and two confirmed sales of "relatively small amounts”, except for one occasion when a quarter of an ounce was offered for $3000.

Justice Duncan McMeekin sentenced Bradshaw to three years imprisonment.

He will be eligible for parole from December 12.

CHILD EXPLOITATION: Young father breaches child porn court orders

A YOUNG son has not been the positive influence in one man's life to stop him from breaching court orders in relation to child exploitation material.

Taylor William Blucher, 25, had been 'couch surfing' when he failed to report to corrections officers on a regular basis as part of court orders.

Taylor William Blucher. Contributed

Blucher had been caught with 474 child pornographic images, 50 videos and failed a number of drug tests while he was serving an 18-month suspended jail sentence handed down in an Ipswich court in May last year.

District Court Judge Michael Burnett ordered Mr Blucher's suspended 18-month jail sentence be activated.

