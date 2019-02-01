Menu
CORRECTION: A man was taken to hospital after an assault incident at the Rockhampton Courthouse on Wednesday.
Crime

Rocky Courthouse assault correction

1st Feb 2019 1:00 AM
A STORY that ran in yesterday's edition about an alleged assault at the Rockhampton court house on Wednesday afternoon was incorrect.

The information provided to The Morning Bulletin at the time of print was that the man on the stretcher was the alleged victim.

The Morning Bulletin has since confirmed that the man on the stretcher was the suspect attacker.

No complaint had been made to police by the alleged victim yesterday and no charges had been laid.

The alleged victim says the incident took place inside the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal court room seconds after the presiding magistrate handed down the decision.

The Bulletin apologises for any inconvenience this has caused the parties involved.

