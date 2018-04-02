Rocky cowgirl raising money for Bull Riding Finals

COWGIRL: Caydence Fouracre's family is reaching out to the public to donate and help send her to the Youth Bull Riding World Finals in Texas.

RODEO: Caydence Fouracre is only 11-years-old but is already saddling up for big things in the bull-riding world.

The Allenstown State School student was invited to compete in the eight-day-long Youth Bull Riding World Finals in Abilene, Texas in July this year.

Caydence's family is reaching out online to help raise the required $30,000 to travel over to the States for what would be a dream come true for the Rodeo-loving Rocky girl.

On the Go Fund Me page, Caydence is described as an "outdoors girl” who enjoys a range of different outdoor activities and sports, but none as much as her beloved sport of choice.

"She just loves riding poddies and steers. Lives it, love it, breathes it,” the Go Fund Me page said.

"She has been riding poddies and steers for about five years now. She hopped on her first poddy at an Australia Day event at the age of four "just for fun”.

"Since then she has been hooked and hasn't looked back.

"She bucks out on the trampoline, on the mattress in the lounge room, on the horses, on blow up balls, you name it.”

Although her family initially believed it was "just a phase” and the fun-loving cowgirl was "following in her Dad's footsteps”, Caydence soon proved them wrong.

"She has been travelling and competing in rodeos ever since,” the page said.

"The last couple of years she has stepped up a notch, with her 110 per cent determination... winning rodeos throughout the region.

"She has won money, ribbons, buckles and a Top Guns Series title. This now landing her a sport in the Youth Bull Riding World Finals in America.”

"She will be representing Australia, riding miniature bulls. Caydence is a very determined little girl, competing in a male dominated sport.”