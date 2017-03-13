Rocky crash update: Mini bus hit 'stationary vehicle'

Mini bus crash: Authorities are at the scene of a mini-bus crash in South Rockhampton. It's understood the mini-bus collided with a car on Spencer St, The Range, shortly before 4.30pm.

UPDATE 6.15PM: A mini bus involved in a Rockhampton crash this afternoon appears to have struck a stationary vehicle, authorities say.

QAS senior operations supervisor Brad Miers said seven ambulances rushed to the scene to treat the 11 people involved in the collision, which occurred about 4.20pm.

Mr Miers said two people were entrapped in the mini bus for up to an hour before they were extricated.

11 people were hospitalised after a mini bus crashed in South Rockhampton.

He said the most serious injuries were for two young men who suffered fractures and dislocations. Both were taken to hospital.

"The remaining patients have been taken to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries," Mr Miers said.

Several people are expected to be taken to Rockhampton Hospital suffering a range of injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said there were 11 people involved in the crash.

The spokesman said a 23 year old person was initially trapped in the mini-bus, but was now free.

This person suffered a serious lower leg injury and is being taken to hospital.

A boy, 15, suffered abdominal injuries and is in a stable condition. He will also be taken to hospital.

Two females, 15 and 16, will be hospitalised with spinal precautions.

A girl, 14, suffered a minor head injury.

The male driver of the mini-bus, 61, has been assessed and may be transported to hospital.

The ambulance spokesman said six occupants were up and walking and appeared to have suffered only minor injuries.

The average age of these people is 15-17.

A separate crash involving a single vehicle into a guard rail has been reported at Malchi Nine Mile Rd, Gracemere.

A 20-year-old has suffered a nose injury.

More details to come.