Rocky cricket carnival raises money for a good cause

CRICKET: Cancer is an issue that hits close to home for many Rockhampton cricketers.

Eddie Doherty lost his father, a former groundsman for Rockhampton cricket and bowls club, to cancer three years ago.

Like his father, Doherty has had a lifetime love of the sport and found some solace in the support within the strong cricket community.

This weekend's annual Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival will bring together past and present cricketers from around the region to help bring an end to cancer.

The goal of the weekend is to raise $2000. So far, more than $500 has been raised.

"Rockhampton cricket wants to raise money for the Cure Cancer foundation,” Doherty said.

"Everybody knows someone who has been affected by cancer and there are plenty of cricketers have been taken by cancer.

"This is a great opportunity for myself and other guys in the teams in similar situations to do something to help.

"The Rockhampton cricket board asked if we'd be interested in competing in an old boys' competition and we phoned around and the interest was overwhelming.

"It will be terrific to throw the gear back on and go against old teammates and opponents and have fun. That's what cricket is all about.”

As part of the carnival, a North v South Big Bash will be held on Friday night for current A-grade and representative players, and on Saturday, an old boys' match-up between former Rockhampton players will be held.

During the Big Bash, money will be donated by MOLTEC Pty Ltd based on runs, wickets and sixes. Half of the canteen's proceeds on the night will also be donated to Cure Cancer.

"I'm captain of the Old Boys North team,” Doherty said.

"At the moment I play for Jolt in the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 Division and previously played first grade for the Tigers for 20 years.

"There will be a number of players from the Corporate T20 from Bangarangs, Reece Plumbing and Jolt providing a few players for the old boys' game.

"Cricket is one of those sports where you love it or hate it and people like me love it and want to keep playing into our 40s. It's a great game and a great time.”

Doherty said the old boys' game would be a great opportunity for spectators to see "some of the greats in Rocky cricket over the past 20-30 years strut their stuff”.

"Scoring the old boys' game will be Lex Wehmeier, who was a scorer for 30-plus years and was involved with the Brothers club. A lot of the old boys will remember him,” Doherty said.

"One of the official umpires will be Tony Hoffman, who played first grade cricket into his 50s in Rocky. He's the father of Paul who played for New South Wales and Scotland international cricket.

"Steve McDonald played Queensland Country in the 1990s and it will be good for his son to see him play against fellow representative players who are still competitive.”

For those wanting to sit the weekend out, there will still be plenty of engagement over the weekend.

"There will be plenty of old teammates and catching up, sharing stories and having a big reunion.”