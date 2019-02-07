Rocky cricketer, 15, to lead GPS First XI team

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT: Rockhampton's Flynn Thomasson will captain the Anglican Church Grammar School (Churchie) First XI cricket team in the 2019 GPS competition.

CRICKET: Flynn Thomasson has been afforded a huge honour, named captain of the Anglican Church Grammar School's First XI for the 2019 GPS season.

It is a salute to the talent and character of the Rockhampton teen, who joined the Brisbane school on a full scholarship at the start of Term 4 last year.

The 15-year-old captained 'Churchie' on a tour of Adelaide in December and it was there he got the word he would also lead the team this year.

"It's very satisfying and I feel really privileged,” Flynn said.

"It's exciting for me to get the nod as captain and to be able to lead the boys from the front.

"The GPS season is one of the biggest in Australia and I just smile when I think about being captain of a GPS First XI.”

Churchie lost to the highly fancied Brisbane Boys College in their season opener on Saturday. Flynn scored six runs and took one wicket.

Parents Steve and Lori were there to watch their son's GPS debut, and Steve was also on hand to see Flynn receive his baggy cap at the official presentation ceremony last week.

"We're really proud and excited for him,” Steve said.

"To be in the team in Year 11 is an achievement in itself but to be named captain is basically unheard of.

"A lot of good cricketers have come through Churchie and hopefully Flynn will be the next in line to do something special.”

Flynn got his first taste of the game as an eight-year-old in the Milo In2Cricket program.

"He just made his way through the ranks and then played for Rockhampton Grammar,” Steve said.

"He made various rep teams along the way, including the Queensland under-15 team last year.

"He is very dedicated.

"He was a good footballer as well but once he decided to put all his efforts into cricket there's been no stopping him.

"He'd just train and train and train. He always had a cricket bat in his hands.”