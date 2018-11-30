Rocky cricketer keen to make big impression in NZ

BIG STEP: Rockhampton's Logan Whitfield, pictured playing A-grade for Frenchville, heads to New Zealand this weekend with the Queensland Country under-21 team.

BIG STEP: Rockhampton's Logan Whitfield, pictured playing A-grade for Frenchville, heads to New Zealand this weekend with the Queensland Country under-21 team. Allan Reinikka ROK171118acricket

CRICKET: Logan Whitfield is primed for his Queensland debut.

The 18-year-old is a member of the Queensland Country under-21 side, which jets out this weekend for a week-long tour of New Zealand.

The left-arm off-spinner said it was a fantastic opportunity, and a major stepping stone for his career.

"This will be the most important week I've ever had playing cricket,” Whitfield said.

"This is my first Queensland team and I'm just trying to keep calm and make sure my preparation is as good as it can be.

"I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself and hopefully everything will go well for me.

"This is the first time I've been overseas which is something in itself.

"To play cricket over there is another special thing but to represent Queensland makes it even better.”

Whitfield earned Queensland selection after outstanding performances for both the CQ Seamers at the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge and the CQ Centurions in the North Queensland Championships in Mackay.

The humble teen downplayed his efforts.

"I didn't do anything outstanding. I was just consistent and when our team was in a bit of trouble I stood up and took some key wickets throughout both weekends,” he said.

"I was fairly surprised but to be given this opportunity is pretty unbelievable.

"My main goal for this tour is to hopefully be successful and put my name out there for future state selection.

"I just want to keep progressing and developing my game and see where it takes me.”

Whitfield started playing cricket in his early teens and worked closely with coaches Todd and Jason Wells at Rockhampton Grammar School.

Todd said Whitfield had a bright future in the game.

"His accuracy as a bowler is his greatest strength,” he said.

"He first started as a left-arm medium pacer and then developed into a good spinner and once he made the change he really took off.

"He's probably been the form spinner in the Rockhampton competition for the last couple of years and he's getting good rewards on the representative scene. He's an astute young player with a good knowledge of the game.

"He will listen carefully and he's someone who absorbs information and takes it on board and develops plans and executes them.”