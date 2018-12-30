Rocky cricketer relishes World Cup experience

Rockhampton's Sean Walsh said it was a massive step up to play international cricket.

CRICKET: Sean Walsh has described his recent tour of India as "an experience and a half”.

The Rockhampton cricketer was a member of the Australian team which competed at the 2018 Deaf ICC T20 World Cup.

The Aussies finished fourth out of the five countries that competed, with Sri Lanka beating hosts and defending champions India to claim their first World Cup.

Walsh was the team's frontline spinner and started his first international campaign with a hat-trick in a trial match against Wolver Cricket Club.

He went on to play the four pool games in the World Cup, taking three wickets against India, two against Nepal, and one against both South Africa and Sri Lanka.

He finished with the most wickets of any Australian bowler, something he described as a "nice achievement”.

The Australians won two of their four round games. That put them in the play-off for fourth and fifth against Nepal, a game they won comfortably.

The Aussies also created some history, beating South Africa in a super over, the first super over played in Deaf T20 World Cup cricket.

Walsh said the tour was unbelievable and unforgettable, both on and off the field.

"I learnt a lot over there and I definitely think my best cricket's ahead of me,” he said.

"I'm just so hungry to keep learning more now and I'm really keen to get another opportunity.

"It was a massive step up to play international cricket but I now know that I can compete with the best players in the world.

"The emotion around the group was incredibly high and the presentation we had leading into the first game where we got our numbered Australian caps is something I'll never forget.”

Walsh said it was also amazing to experience India's diverse culture, which was very different to Australia.

He and his teammates visited the Taj Mahal and the markets in Old Delhi and even did some Bollywood dancing.

They also met former Australian cricket great and Global Hearing ambassador Brett Lee.

"We visited a deaf school with 930 kids and not one of them had a cochlear implant or a hearing aid because they just couldn't afford it,” Walsh said.

"Life in India is very different to Australia and it certainly makes you appreciate how good we've got it here.”

The good news keeps coming for Walsh, who received word while in India that he would captain Queensland at the 2019 National Cricket Inclusion Championships in Geelong in January.

"I'm really rapt,” he said.

"Being only 21, I have a lot of room for growth as a player and a person.

"These championships will give me a chance to apply what I learned over in India and hopefully lead from the front and really stand out.”

Walsh has been enjoying a couple of weeks of down time before he hits the ground running early in the New Year to prepare for another big year of cricket that will again see him wearing the green and gold.