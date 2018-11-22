Rocky cricketer spins up early success on Indian tour

SPIN WIZARD: Rockhampton's Sean Walsh took a hat-trick in Australia's first practice match against Wolver Cricket Club in India.

CRICKET: Sean Walsh has made a memorable start to his international career, taking a hat-trick in Australia's first practice match in India.

The Rockhampton player is part of the national team preparing to compete at the 2018 Deaf ICC T20 World Cup.

Eight nations will compete at the event - hosts India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The World Cup signifies the first time Cricket Australia has fully funded the national deaf squad for an international tour, thanks to ongoing support from the Commonwealth Bank.

Walsh is the sole Queensland representative in the 14-man Australian squad, which opens its World Cup campaign against Pakistan this weekend.

The frontline spinner has acclimatised well and quickly found his groove after arriving in New Delhi just days ago.

He took his hat-trick in the last over of a T20 match against Wolver Cricket Club, finishing with figures of 4-30.

"It's an incredible way to start my international career,” Walsh said.

"I was lucky to come in off the back of some really good bowling from our quicks building up towards that last over and I got the rewards of their hard work.

Sean Walsh in action for Frenchville in the Rockhampton Cricket competition. Allan Reinikka ROK290918acricket

"We saw a really good Wolver team and unfortunately they got the chocolates but we'll be able to see what we can do to improve with bat and ball.”

In what has been a whirlwind couple of weeks, Walsh also got to train with the Australian men's squad in Brisbane before he jetted out, working closely with Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa.

"It's something I'll never forget, bowling at guys like Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short. I really learned a lot on how the elite batters play and how I can bowl and how I matched up,” he said.

Walsh plays his club cricket with Frenchville and took 35 wickets in the Rockhampton Cricket competition last year.

He started playing the game at age five, and said his Australian selection was the culmination of years of hard work.

He said the Indian tour was "massive”, and the biggest thing for deaf cricket in Australia in the last decade.

"It gives us the opportunity to be able to live a lifelong dream of being able to represent Australia,” he said.

"We grow up watching the Australian team and the Australian women's team play on telly so to be given this opportunity is incredible.”

The Australians will play three World Cup pool matches, and have their sights firmly set on reaching the business end of the tournament.

The semis and final are on November 29 and 30.