Rocky cricketer's role in Heat's thrilling semi-final win

CRICKET: Rockhampton's Jess Jonassen took a wicket on the last ball of a thrilling semi-final to seal the Brisbane Heat's first-ever Women's Big Bash League grand final.

The left-arm spinner was charged with bowling the last over of today's clash, with rivals Sydney Thunder needing 13 runs to win.

They whittled that down to five with just one ball remaining and looked to have the game when batter Nicola Carey launched what looked like a certain six.

But the Heat's Haidee Burkett produced a sensational catch on the boundary to secure the history win for her team.

Jonassen had dropped to her haunches on the pitch as she watched the ball sailing towards the boundary but jumped in jubilation after seeing her teammate's heroics.

The Thunder won the toss and elected to bowl in the first semi-final being played at Drummoyne Oval today.

The Heat finished on 7-140, all-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson leading the way with 33 from 26 balls.

Laura Harris was 32 not out and Jonassen scored 13 from 15 balls.

In reply, the Thunder were 7-136.

Sammy-Jo Johnson also starred with the ball, finishing with 1-12 from her four overs and being named Player of the Match.

The Heat's grand final opponents were being decided in the second semi-final being played between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades.