Rocky crime crackdown: Police re-open station

Lakes Creek police station will reopen after five years.

POLICE are cracking down on crime and expanding their reach, with the reopening of the Lakes Creek Police Station.

The station was closed five years ago, however the time has come to bring it back.

The Queensland Police Service determined it was for the best interest of the Lakes Creek community that a police officer should be stationed in the area.

The local Neighbourhood Watch group supported the decision to bring more law enforcement to the area.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said Rockhampton could expect a further crackdown on crime, in line with the Palaszczuk government's promise to provide Queensland with 535 more police personnel over four years.

Of those officers, 50 will be stationed in the Central Queensland region.

"These new feet on the beat mean Rocky's blue line will get that much thicker and that much stronger,” Mr Ryan said.

"Frontline officers are getting 5,100 cameras as part of our $6 million commitment to improve safety equipment for police while 5,400 mobile QLiTE devices are helping solve more crimes and improve officer and community safety.”

There had been 89 First Year Constables brought in to the Capricornia District since the Palaszczuk government was first elected.

