ROCKY CRIME: They even stole the kitchen sink

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 5th Jul 2017 3:07 PM
Police

ROCKHAMPTON police had a busy week fighting crime with someone even trying to steal a kitchen sink.

Between June 1 and 30 an unlocked shed was broken into at a Bouldercombe property where the kitchen cupboards and a sink were stolen, leaving behind only tools.

Two unlocked cars on Edward St, Berserker were unlawfully entered on July 3 when two unknown males took unknown property from the rear of one of the vehicles.

The stealing trend within Rockhampton continued between July 2 and 3 with an unsecured mountain bike being stolen from the car park area beneath a unit block on Fitzroy Street, Allenstown.

Thieves targeted Berserker between June 30 and July 1 when an unsuccessful attempt was made to gain entry into a dwelling on Edwin Street, Berserker. No property was stolen.

On July 4 a residence on Spike Street was broken into with thieves entering the property through a closed but unlocked window. The property appears to have been searched and jewellery and a jar full of coins were stolen.

Anyone with any information should contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000

