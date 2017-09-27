Rocky croc map: Confirmed sightings after king's killing

Images of a 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21. Police and the EHP are appealing for public assistance in their investigations to find the culprit.

THE shooting murder of the Fitzroy River's king croc sent shock waves through Rockhampton late last week.

Environment and Heritage Protection officers have been keeping a close eye on the area the 5.2m croc's carcass was discovered last Thursday, following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The Department's and police investigations are ongoing into the animal cruelty offence, which carries a potential $28,383.75 fine and maximum three years behind bars.

Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Bureau officer in charge Luke Peachey yesterday said police could not release information on the calibre of weapon which shot a single bullet through the croc's head.

Det Snr Sgt Luke Peachey updates the media on the shooting of a 5.2m crocodile near Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK220917cpolice1

The Detective Senior Sergeant renewed calls for public assistance for any information relating to the matter, as did the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, who were given the tip-off which led them to discover the 5.2m carcass on Thursday, September 21.

The EHP said wildlife officers are keeping a close eye on the area of the Fitzroy River where the animal was shot; he was located at Alligator Creek near Etna Creek.

The EHP said they will continue to do so for the coming days and weeks.

While a local expert and the Department both warned of drastic behavioural changes to the local crocodile community, the EHP advised they have not observed any noticeable changes to date.

Everyone in the greater Rockhampton region is urged to report all crocodile sightings to the EHP as soon as possible on 1300 130 372 as timely reports are a great assistance to crocodile management.

CROCODILE MAP | Known crocodiles in the Fitzroy River and Capricorn Coast

Another crocodile measuring more than 2m has been targeted for removal in the Fitzroy River after it was reported by a member of the public on August 3.

Traps have been laid in the within the Rockhampton Targeted Management Zone (Zone C), which includes the area from the Barrage upstream to Long Island.

A number of "problem crocodiles" in the region have been reported this year, including in Gavial Creek on September 11 and one in Cawarral Creek, near Keppel Sands on September 4.

EHP records show a 2m crocodile was also removed from a farm dam at Adobe Rd, Tanby within the Livingstone Shire on April 8 this year.

There was also a confirmed crocodile sighting in Coorooman Creek near Emu Park boat ramp on January 16 this year.

Members of the public are reminded to always be Crocwise in croc country, in particular: