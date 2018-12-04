Rocky CrossFit team battles it out on a national stage

CHAMPION: Rhyce Philp hitting a PB snatch at the Australian Allstar CrossFit Finals held in Brisbane last weekend.

VIDAFIT Black battled it out last weekend in Brisbane at the Australian Allstar CrossFit Finals and finished in fifth place after some heated competition.

Director of VidaFit Rockhampton Dan Withers said the team competed in six workouts over the weekend.

"The workouts were a really mixed bag testing a lot of components of fitness,” he said.

"We had a real endurance workout to open up with and a strength one in the second workout. The third workout was kind of like a high school gymnastics test - that rounded out the first day.

"On the second day we had a couple of sprinters and finished with a strength and endurance workout.

"All in all, we positioned really well throughout the whole weekend.

"We were really consistent, which was the goal this year - to create consistency across every domain of fitness. I was really proud of the guys and what they did out on the competition floor.”

FITNESS FANATICS: VidaFit Black team members Alex Budrodeen, Jacinda Lawrence, Rhyce Philp, Tai Gwynne, Dan Withers and Johanna Welsch. Contributed

According to Withers, about 400 teams contested the series this year, "so to place fifth in the country was an amazing finish”.

"There was about 12 scoring opportunities, because within each workout there is different potential to score two or three times, so it is really important that you are super consistent across every workout and also every single team member which we did a really good job of,” he said.

"There wasn't much time or preparation with the last workout released the Thursday before the finals, so we didn't get much time to run through it.

"I am really proud of the guys and their ability to adapt and handle whatever is thrown at them. It was a fantastic result.”

Withers said sixth place was the highest the team had placed in the past, so placing fifth was "incredible”.

"We are in the top one per cent in Australia,” he said.

"We competed against some big names, a lot that have competed on the world stage.

"Our youngest team member, Tai Gwynne, is 15 years old and she was out there mixing it up with these incredible athletes.

"These guys have worked super hard over the past eight months leading into this.

"The thing I am most proud of is just how humble they are.

"To perform like that on the national stage and the way they hold themselves is a credit to them as individuals.

"I am prouder of the people they are and the people they inspire around them.”

Tai Gwynne doing a walking handstand. Contributed

One of the team members Withers wanted to mention was Rhyce Philp, who was called into the team a week and a half before the state qualifier.

"Rhyce isn't a big guy, but he is one of the toughest athletes I have seen - his ability to perform on the floor in clutch moments is an absolute credit to him,” Withers said.

"He really came into the team and saved us.”