Rocky crossfit team powers into national finals

RIGHTING FIT: VidaFit Rockhampton team members (from left) Madi Minns, Dan Stevens, Megan Hawley, Jason Larcombe, Courtney Williams and Dan Withers after they qualified for the national final with their third placing in the Queensland heat. CONTRIBUTED

CROSSFIT: Director Dan Withers is on cloud nine after his VidaFit Rockhampton team scored its first-ever podium finish in the Queensland heat of the All Star Affiliate Series.

Withers, Dan Stevens, Jason Larcombe, Courtney Williams, Madi Minns and Megan Hawley combined to finish third out of 110 teams, meaning they automatically qualify for the national finals in Sydney in December.

The weekend was an outstanding success for Vidafit, whose two other teams finished in the top 20, an achievement not matched by any other affiliate in the country so far.

"It's an incredible result and it's the best we've ever fared in that competition," a delighted Withers yesterday said on his return from the Brisbane competition.

"It's the first time we've ever stood on the podium. It's the culmination of plenty of hard work, not only in the last few months but the last few years.

"It's something we've been building towards and it's pretty special to get up there, given the amount and quality of competition.

The members of VidaFit Rockhampton's three teams that starred at the Queensland heat in Brisbane at the weekend. CONTRIBUTED

What made the third-placing even more special was that three members - Hawley, Minns and Larcombe - were competing in the top team for the first time.

Withers said they rose to the challenge when the pressure was on in some clutch moments.

"At the end of day one we were sitting in fourth. Going into day two I knew that if we could execute well, if we hung tough and everything went to plan we were definitely a chance," he said.

"On the second day there were a lot of individual moments that were going to make or break our weekend and our guys and girls really stepped up to the plate.

"We're such a balanced team and such a consistent team across the 10 components of fitness they tested.

"Everything we'd trained for unrolled beautifully of the competition floor.

"In the workouts that weren't our best we held our own and the ones that were our strongest we executed perfectly.

"It was pretty inspiring to see these athletes do what they did at the weekend."

Withers said this team now had 10 weeks to prepare for the national finals, with a view to improving on the sixth placing achieved by VidaFit last year.

"I know the will is there, I know we're strong enough mentally, now it's just about preparing the best we can and making sure we're fit and healthy for the competition.

"If we can do that I'd like to think we'll be right up there with the best of them."