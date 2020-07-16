Rocky Cup topweight has mixed it with elitist company

HORSE RACING: What is it that they say – the luck of the draw?

That being the case it has certainly gone against Sunshine Coast-based miler Spectroscope (USA) which came up with the outside gate in Friday’s $85K QTISx 2020 TAB Rockhampton Cup (1600m).

On first reflection the number 19 alongside Spectroscope’s name in race field sheets is deterring but the Natalie McCall-trained horse will actually jump from the outside barrier of 16 in the Cup field.

The mile starting point at Callaghan Park racecourse is the best of any to draw wide as it allows a long expansive run of approximately 600m before the field runs onto a turn.

That will suit Spectroscope as he is accustomed to racing on such tracks and it must be said he has seen his share.

Spectroscope commenced his racing career in France winning over 2000m at Chantilly and over the Rockhampton Cup distance of 1600m at Saint-Cloud way back in 2016.

The following year he won twice at Rosehill in Sydney over 1350 and 1500m.

Those have been the seven year old’s only career wins but he has mixed it with elitist company since running creditably in feature races in Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle.

As the winner of $439,123 in stakes, Spectroscope has been appraised on 60kg and topweight in the Rockhampton Cup.

His current trainer Natalie McCall from the Sunshine Coast has gone for the best, engaging Brisbane’s Brad Stewart for the Cup ride.

Spectroscope appreciates his racing being spaced and, at his first start in four months, he ran nicely on June 27 in the unsuitable Spear Chief LR Handicap (1350m) at Doomben, finishing just off the placegetters.

David Vandyke, the trainer of star galloper Alligator Blood, is chasing his first Rocky Cup victory with proven 1600m contender Bargannon.

Rockhampton Cup runner Bargannon is a proven 1600m contender.

The Sunshine Coast mentor would have been chuffed by Bargannon’s pleasing fifth in the Spear Chief at his first outing since November.

An Eagle Farm 1600m winner under 58.5kg, Bargannon will carry three kilograms less in Friday’s Cup with Jake Bayliss who knows him well engaged for the ride.

With just 0.5kg over the Cup minimum weight, Vandyke has placed Bargannon in a race where he is well suited.

Rockhampton-based trainers will provide seven of the 16 Cup starters and by far the best placed on the score of weights is Jared Wehlow’s Balboa Rocks, a previous Rockhampton Cup placegetter.

In the best form of his career, Balboa Rocks has thrived in the Rockhampton climate since relocating from the Sunshine Coast earlier this year.

Balboa Rocks won’t know himself as with Ashley Butler aboard he will drop 6.5kg in handicaps from the weight he carried in a recent Callaghan Park win.

Newcastle-based trainer Kris Lees has bypassed the Rockhampton Cup with Top Prospect in favour of a start at Ipswich on Saturday which is a tip in itself from the master trainer.

Once again on Friday, the luck of the barrier draw went against the topweight for the $65k Rockhampton Newmarket (1200m) in the Wehlow-trained Inquiry.

There is no disputing the last start Listed Race winner Inquiry is the class runner of the capacity 16-horse sprint field but facts are facts and with 61.5kg from barrier 14 his task does look awesome.

A six-time winner from his last eight starts, Inquiry can rise to the occasion and take the Newmarket but it won’t be easy for him and jockey Ryan Wiggins.

However, the task for his biggest rival - the Graeme Green-trained Master Jamie - does look much easier as he will be away and running from the jump.

Master Jamie comes in ideally on weights, dropping seven kilograms from his last start courageous albeit unplaced Brisbane run to just 56.5kg which is a luxury for the 11 times race winner.

Actually, Master Jamie has been accustomed to carrying the proverbial grandstand as only on three occasions during his 16-start career has he carried 56.5kg or less.

Master Jamie will jump from barrier seven from where he should be able to gain the lead in the early stages of the Newmarket.

Friday’s glamour nine-race TAB card commences at 12.07pm and some tickets are still available by pre-purchase only for a restricted number of patrons to attend.

Those interested should contact the Rockhampton Jockey Club immediately as no tickets will be issued for admittance on race day.