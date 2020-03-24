Rocky customers’ incredible acts of kindness in tough times

"OUR job isn't to add stress, our job is to make sure that everyone feels safe, secure and that this is a positive place for them to come in, get their coffee and then go and tackle their day."

This is the pep talk, Ayden Chapman, owner of Rockhampton's favourite cafe Coffee Society, gave her staff after COVID-19 restrictions on businesses came into effect.

She wasn't expecting Monday to be busy, but she still wanted to give the few customers they did have through the door the best possible experience, as a temporary relief from all the craziness.

However, to her surprise, the popular cafe was busy all morning and it wasn't just the staff providing the positive vibes.

"We have been really busy, absolutely flat out but the customers have just been glorious. Its been lovely," Ayden said.

"The biggest thing and something we really didn't expect was for customers to start doing pay it forward coffees. We had one customer come in, she got her three coffees and then paid for seven more for us to delegate to whoever we think needs it.

"We've had about three or four other customers do the exact same thing. So, we've currently got, probably about 20 coffees sitting there that we can delegate to people."

To ensure the free coffees go to those who need them most, Ayden has dedicated them to the 'health care workers and emergency service workers who will potentially be on the front line'. In a touching post on Coffee Society's Facebook page, she has asked patrons to tag anyone they know who 'fits the bill'.

If you know someone deserving, head over to Coffee Society's Facebook page and tag them now.