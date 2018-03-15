Rocky cycling champ's inspiring words ahead of baton relay

SPECIAL MOMENT: Cycling champion Kenrick Tucker will complete the first leg of the Queen's Baton Relay in Rockhampton today.

SPECIAL MOMENT: Cycling champion Kenrick Tucker will complete the first leg of the Queen's Baton Relay in Rockhampton today. Allan Reinikka ROK220318arelay1

"PROUD and pretty emotional."

That's how Rockhampton's own Commonwealth Games cycling champion Kenrick Tucker will feel today when he lines up for the first leg of the Queen's Baton Relay.

The two-time gold medallist will get the relay rolling, literally, carrying the baton as he cycles a lap of the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome in Berserker St.

Baton Relay preparations: The Rockhamton Regional Council and Queensland Police have joined forces to ensure the Baton Relay through Rockhampton can be enjoyed by the whole community.

He will then pass the baton onto fellow dual gold medallist Kerrie Meares, the older sister of Central Queensland's Olympic legend Anna Meares.

Anna will be there to witness the poignant handover.

She was the first person to carry the baton on its remarkable 388-day journey, receiving it from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on March 13, 2017.

Tucker said his involvement in the relay would be sure to rekindle memories of his incredible cycling career.

"This really is a special thing, and even more special for me because I have the privilege of carrying the baton as I do a lap of the velodrome named in my honour," he said.

"It will be a proud moment for me and I know I'll be pretty emotional.

Kerrie and Anna Meares celebrate winning gold and bronze sprint medals at the 2002 Commonwealth Games. The Morning Bulletin

"It will also be great to pass the baton on to Kerrie. The Meares sisters are like family to me because dad and I have had such a long association with them."

Tucker was just 18 when he won his first gold medal in the 1000m sprint at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada.

He won the event again in Brisbane four years later, defying a bout of glandular fever that had him bedridden just a week before the competition.

"To win as an 18-year-old when I wasn't expected to, that was life-changing for me," Tucker said.

"Winning again under pressure in Brisbane is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Tucker had also qualified to compete in the 1000m time trial in Brisbane but sacrificed that event for the chance to defend his sprint title.

"There were just so many emotions when I crossed the line first," he said.

"I was overwhelmed with pride but there was also a sense of relief and satisfaction.

"I remember going back to the village and lying down for two days after that because I was so sick.

"That win in Brisbane taught me a valuable lesson - no matter how hard things get you can still achieve if you set your mind to it."

Rockhampton's Queen's Baton Relay event map on Friday, March 23. Amber Hooker

ROCKHAMPTON ROUTE:

Start 3:23pm Kenrick Tucker Velodrome

Left on Berserker St

Right on High St

Left on Musgrave St

Continue on Little Musgrave St

Continue on Goodsall St

Right on Reaney St

Down Boat Ramp

Downstream on Fitzroy River

Up South Rockhampton Boat Ramp

Right along Quay St

Continue on Victoria Pde

Left on North St

Right on Lion Creek Rd

Right on Sir Raymond Huish Dve

Finish 5:30pm Sir Raymond Huish Dve followed by Rockhampton's Own Baton Relay celebration

ROAD CLOSURES:

Notice is given that between 3pm and 6pm Friday, March 23, the following roads will be closed to all traffic to allow for the holding of the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay.

Berserker Street between Gair and High Streets.

High Street between Berserker and Musgrave Streets.

High Street between Stockland Entrance and Musgrave Street (East bound traffic only).

Musgrave Street between Moores Creek Road and Little Musgrave Street.

Little Musgrave Street between Queen Elizabeth Drive and Bridge Street.

Goodsall Street between Bridge Street and Reaney Street.

Reaney Street between Goodsall Street and Fitzroy River Traffic Bridge underpass.

Quay Street between Francis and Fitzroy Streets.

Victoria Parade between Fitzroy and North Streets.

North Street between Victoria Parade and Bolsover Street.

Bolsover Street between Albert and North Streets.

Graeme Acton Way between North Street and Sir Raymond Huish Drive.

Sir Raymond Huish Drive between Graeme Acton Way and Hall Street.

BATON RUNNERS: