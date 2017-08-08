25°
Rocky dad, 37, 'overlooked for 1000 jobs'

Leighton Smith
| 8th Aug 2017 4:47 PM
MATURE AGED JOB SEEKER: Michael Wooley is desperate for someone to offer him steady employment in retail, sales or hospitality.
MATURE AGED JOB SEEKER: Michael Wooley is desperate for someone to offer him steady employment in retail, sales or hospitality. Contributed

BEING a mature-aged job seeker is a struggle for Michael Wooley who says employers are passing him over in favour of employing younger, cheaper staff.

Born and bred in Rockhampton, Gracemere resident Michael, 37, contacted the Morning Bulletin when the call was put out for a youth unemployment story.

Michael estimates he's applied for 500-1000 jobs over the past two years, desperately trying to find steady employment to provide for his wife and 10-year-old son.

READ: Rocky dad's heartache at desperate son's failed bid for 300 jobs

"I've been unemployed for about two years. Every now and then I'd get one day of a job but that doesn't even feed the family," he said.

"I just want to get out and do a bit of work, it's nice to have money coming in to live without struggling."

MATURE AGED JOB SEEKER: Michael Wooley hopes to find an employer who will give him a chance to provide for his family.
MATURE AGED JOB SEEKER: Michael Wooley hopes to find an employer who will give him a chance to provide for his family. Contributed

A self described "jack of all trades", Michael has worked in a number of industries over the years.

"I've been a sales assistant, a PC technician, security officer, labourer and a kitchen hand."

Michael would often visit prospective employers to hand out his professionally designed resume but the bulk of his efforts were concentrated on applying for work online.

"Basically I'll apply for anything I can get my hands on," he said.

"I'm great with customers. I'm trying to get a bit of kitchen hand work, go back into retail, sales, even a trolley pushing job would do me."

Michael said he rarely received feedback from potential employers and when he did, they told him he was either under qualified, over qualified or too old for the roles he was applying for.

"They would rather hire someone younger than someone older with a family and responsibilities. Everyone's hiring the young ones because it's less wages, I think it's wrong," he said.

In addition to his age, another obstacle for Michael to overcome to secure employment is his learning impairment - for which he currently receives a disability support pension (DSP).

"I'm on a DSP. Basically what it means is I can't go over 30 hours a week, that's what I'm capped at," he said.

"I'm a bit slow at reading and slow at learning, all that stuff."

He said the disability employment agency he attended for many years never gave him worthwhile support or help getting job and after the age of 35, he was deemed too old for support.

Please contact Michael with work here: mwooley316@hotmail.com

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  disability employment mature aged job seeker michael wooley unemployment

