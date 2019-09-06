Menu
Anthony Michael Park used his Facebook account to list a $150 Optus Oppo A73 mobile phone.
Crime

Rocky dad deceives a Facebook buyer with a fake listing

Aden Stokes
by
6th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON father's devious plan to swindle Facebook buyers out of their hard-earned cash unravelled when police came knocking on his front door.

Anthony Michael Park, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to dishonestly obtaining money and failing to provide his identifying particulars.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Park used his Facebook account to list a $150 Optus Oppo A73 mobile phone.

On April 5 the victim contacted Park and paid $146 into his bank account.

Park then ceased all contact and the mobile was not delivered.

Police went to Park's address on August 7, where he declined to answer any questions.

He Park was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended, and fined $250 and made to pay $146 restitution.

