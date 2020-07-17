Menu
Made by man and mother nature
Rocky dad used marijuana ‘to relieve back pain’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
17th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
A FATHER found in possession of marijuana had been using it to self medicate a lapsed disc in his back.

Michael Jason Sutherland, 37, pleaded guilty on July 8 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted a vehicle on Edward St, Berserker, at 11.30am on April 6 for a random breath test and licence check.

She said Sutherland was the sole occupant and he was detained for a search.

Ms Marsden said during the search, police located a used cigarette pouch with a small amount of marijuana.

She said Sutherland told police he used it for pain relief.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Sutherland, who was sole carer for his 13 year old son, had used marijuana to relieve pain from a lapsed disc in his spine.

He said since being charged, Sutherland had arranged to see a doctor for other pain relief options.

Sutherland was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.

