Rocky dad’s big clean out at Garage Sale Trail

Michele Rook and her father Jim Schafer took part in this year's Garage Sale Trail.

WITH her dad recently moving into a new house and a pile of homeware with nowhere to store, Rockhampton‘s Michele Rook thought it would be a great idea to take part in this year’s Garage Sale Trail.

Michele, who works at South Rockhampton Discount Drug Store, said her dad, retired 78-year-old, Jim Schafer was trying to get rid of some excess household items and preloved goods he no longer needed but didn’t want to go to waste.

“We thought the Garage Sale Trail would be a good opportunity for Dad to get rid of some excess stuff we didn’t need in his new house,” she said.

“With everyone going from house to house, we thought why not give it a go.”

Titled ‘Dad’s Clean Out’, their garage sale had about 500 hidden treasures ranging from homeware, sporting, furniture, books and magazines, electronics and gardening tools.

Michele encouraged others to jump on board next year, saying it was a good way for people to recycle old unused household items.

“Instead of taking your old homewares to the dump, recycle it in the community and give them a new home,” she said.

Michele and Jim joined 60,000 other Queenslanders this weekend, with more than 800,000 pre-loved items up for sale at 3627 garage sales across the state.

Garage Sale Trail co-founder Darryl Nichols said the concept was a simple and fun way to encourage people to reuse and rethink their waste.

“By putting second hand first and selling unwanted belongings or buying a pre-loved item, you’re extending the life of useful goods, reducing the waste headed to already crowded landfills,” Mr Nichols said.

“It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved - sellers get to clear out their clutter and make some money, while shoppers get a bargain and give unwanted items a second lease on life.”