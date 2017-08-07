Rocky dad's heartache at desperate son's failed bid for 300 jobs

NO father wants to see their son struggling to find work.

When the Morning Bulletin put out the call to speak with someone affected by the Rockhampton region's youth unemployment crisis, Keith Morrell came forward to share his frustration at his son Shayden's plight - he had been unable to secure work since finishing high school six months ago.

"He's been looking for work all year, he's tried practically canvassing every business in town,” Keith said.

"He went and did a course through the PCYC, 'Get set for work program', got five certificates out of it to no avail, he still can't find work.”

Keith confessed his son, who was keen to get any kind of work, "had tried everything and was at his wit's end”.

Shayden, 16, said he would rather be working in any kind of apprenticeship or in land conservation and earning an income rather than going to school.

"I finished year 10 then I dropped out. I left because I'd rather have a job because school's not really my thing,” Shayden said.

"(I'm looking for) anything in labouring but my main goal is an apprenticeship.”

Over the past year, Shayden estimated he'd handed out between 200-300 resumes to prospective employers.

He admitted he was yet to seek any assistance from Centrelink or any other government agencies to assist him with support payments or help with finding employment.

Shayden is one of the many faces of CQ's youth unemployment crisis who LNP Shadow Minister for Employment Jarrod Bleijie said is losing hope of ever finding work

"Under the Palaszczuk Labor Government, we've already seen an avalanche of lost jobs among young people,” Bleijie said.

"Labor's jobs crisis has hit especially hard in the Fitzroy region, where 1100 young people lost their jobs in the last year and 3100 youth jobs have been lost since the last state election.

"Youth unemployment in the Fitzroy region has now reached a staggering 13.7 per cent, which is up 4.3 per cent in the past 12 months under Labor.”

Mr Bleijie said jobs for regional Queenslanders are so far off the radar of the Labor Government that infrastructure spending had been slashed by billions and the LNP's highly-successful $500 million Royalties for Regions program had been dumped.

"Only an LNP Government will create jobs across Queensland, deliver the vital infrastructure projects the Fitzroy region needs and Build a Better Queensland,” he said.

"In sharp contrast to Labor's inaction, we'll reinstate Royalties for Regions and roll out a $100 million, four-point plan to help put young Queenslanders into work.

"Our Get Queensland Working program includes a $5,000 Queensland Apprenticeship incentive for small business, $500 Tools for Tradies vouchers, a $4,000 Job Start Incentive and discounts on Work Cover premiums for small business.”

The Queensland Minister for Unemployment Grace Grace's spokesperson defended the government's record on youth unemployment pointing to the latest figures on the Back to Work program in CQ .

"$4.6 million has been paid to CQ businesses. They have employed 885 people (533 of those received the $20,000 Youth Boost payment),” they said.

According to the Queensland Training Minister Yvette D'Ath's spokesperson, the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program had also been an effective strategy.

"$1.6 million had been allocated to Central Queensland in the latest round of Skilling Queenslanders for Work,” they said.

"This will provide opportunities for another 390 job seekers in the Central Queensland region to access training programs.

"So far more than 9,000 Queenslanders have gained jobs as a direct result of Skilling Queenslanders for Work (More than 440 of those are from Central Queensland).”