Rocky dancer to take centre stage in India

A CHANCE TO DANCE: Taliah Edwards is completing her first overseas contract as a professional dancer.
Michelle Gately
by

ENDLESS hours of practice, travel and performing are paying off for a young Rockhampton dancer, who is achieving her goals just months after graduating high school.

When The Morning Bulletin spoke to Taliah Edwards in late 2016, she was training locally and dreamed of pursuing a career on stages the world over.

Just months after graduating from The Cathedral College, Taliah has jetted off to India where she's completing a 12-day contract with several dancers performing for Mercedes Benz at the nation's largest car show.

Although it's a short contract, Taliah has also had offers which would see her living in India for six months. After finishing high school, Taliah joined Dynamite Studios Australia after scouts followed her competitive performances for roughly a year.

"I'm dancing alongside such amazing people and learning so much,” she said.

Elite Dancer Soloists: Taliah Edwards.
Elite Dancer Soloists: Taliah Edwards. Allan Reinikka ROK031016adance14

Taliah felt some nerves at heading overseas for the first time, but before she left on the weekend said she was "just so excited to go over there and dance”.

"All the hard work in Rocky has paid off,” she said.

"I'm just so excited to travel the country doing what I love.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
