Rocky deal a first home buyer's dream

NEW HOME DEAL: An example of the Bank St house and land package.

IT IS a first home buyers dream - a brand new home for just $265,000.

While it may sound too good to be true, Professionals Livingston & Molloy Real Estate can assure you it's not.

The local real estate agency has teamed up with a passionate Rockhampton developer to give wannabe first home owners an opportunity to get in on the ground floor with affordable new-build, free-standing homes customised to their specs in one of the most convenient neighbourhoods in town.

Real estate agent Toby Molloy said the developer was realistic and sensitive to the circumstances of first-time buyers.

"This is a land and house package, on Bank St, Park Avenue near the river, that truly meets the market at $265000 including the first homeowner's grant of $20,000,” Mr Molloy said.

"The developer is a life-long resident of Park Avenue and believes a new home is attainable.”

The two lots on offer, yet to be built, will each feature three bedroom, one bath and one car garage deal with quality finishes, surfaces and amenities. Both are available to first-time buyers as well as investors.

With a variety of loan packages available, some as low as 5% or less, cash lay-out for these properties can be minimal, according to a local loan specialist.

"Banks and other lenders are very flexible these days,” a veteran lender very familiar with the local markets said.

"Once upon a time you needed 5% genuine savings over six months. Now you have different schemes to overcome this.”

Molloy said anyone who knows the market well can immediately see the value in the offering.

"New home buyers will be surprised at the flexibility and quality the developer is offering,” he said.

"And you're building in an established suburb, with shops and schools close-by and the riverbank is down the street.

"Whilst banks and lenders can be flexible, applicants need to be straight and honest about their financial position and disclose all expenses, credit histories, paperwork snafus according to our expert.

"Lenders and mortgage insurers work with a wide range of criteria when deciding whether to approve a home loan. The majority of them will work with you if you work with them and are open about your circumstances.”