Rocky deer population poses deadly risk

DEADLY DEER: The feral deer population has reached alarming levels in areas of North Rockhampton. Contributed

IT'S only a matter of time before someone is killed in a traffic collision with a wild deer in North Rockhampton, council was warning this week.

Cr Tony Williams raised the issue of the increasing feral deer population at Tuesday's meeting saying he held grave concerns for residents travelling on Lakes Creek Rd.

"There is going to be a fatality on that road,” Cr Williams said as he put in an urgent request to alert Transport and Main Roads to the problem.

He stressed the council needed to address the deer population to save lives.

"They're moving closer and closer towards town,” he said.

Cr Williams said a road sign warning drivers of the roaming deers needed to be relocated closer to Rockhampton to warn residents of their presence.

Feral deer is a restricted invasive animal under the Biosecurity Act 2014.

Lakes Creek Rd has previously been named as a deer hotspot with traps being set in the area in recent years.

The deer population is addressed in the Rockhampton Regional Council's Biosecurity Plan.

As an invasive biosecurity matter, the deer population has the potential to adversely alter ecosystem function, reduce primary industry productivity and profitability and threaten human and animal health and social amenity.

RRC have been approached for comment and are expected to reply.