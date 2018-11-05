Rocky defeats Mackay in tough Kanaka Proud Cup clash

TRY TIME: Rockhampton's Brenton Pinkerton reaches out to score one of his team's tries in its 36-26 Kanaka Proud Cup win over Mackay.

TRY TIME: Rockhampton's Brenton Pinkerton reaches out to score one of his team's tries in its 36-26 Kanaka Proud Cup win over Mackay. Allan Reinikka ROK031118aproudm8

RUGBY LEAGUE: As Rockhampton and Mackay's A grade teams barrelled their way down Browne Park's field in Saturday's Kanaka Proud Cup, there was no doubt the rivals would be putting on one hell of a show.

After missing out on a 2017 win by a mere two points, the Rockhampton side was determined to redeem itself and it did more than that, leading the scoreboard through a majority of the game and coming away with a 36-26 win.

Might matched might in the grudge match that saw Rockhampton burst out from a 12-12 draw in the last five minutes of the first quarter with a try by the team's number one, Brenton Pinkerton.

Taking advantage of defensive breaks and delivering a number of impressive runs, including a second-half sprint to the try line by captain-coach Rhys Wesser, the Rocky side was too much for their rivals.

"They were a tough side... It was time for us to bring the cup back to Rockhampton,” Wesser said after the game.

"We spoke about it; if we could hold possession and complete our sets, we knew we had the tries in us to put them away.

"All around the paddock, everyone worked well and the combinations worked out well.

"We put the focus on making sure it was going to be a good win and that we'd go out and play some tough football.”

The day also had a message to send regarding cultural awareness of South Sea Islander and Indigenous communities within the regions.

"It was a great turnout... a fantastic day,” Wesser said.

"Just having all these people coming from Mackay and celebrating our rich, South Sea Islander heritage.

"It was great to see everyone come together.”

The Cup also teamed up with local Jacob West's mental health organisation, Soldiers United, to promote the importance of mental wellness.

"It's awesome, the organisations coming together like Soldiers United... Jacob West does a great job there,” Wesser said.

With the event going from strength to strength, Wesser expects next year's Cup to be just an impressive.

"I can see it really growing,” he said.

"It would be good if Bundaberg hosted a side too.

"It's a great event and I can't wait for next year and to be a part of it.”

In the second half, Mackay's captain Ewen Tass copped a neck injury after landing on his head during a tackle.

"Someone hooked him in the leg and he's gone head first into the ground,” Mackay's Isacc Fatnowna said.

"Accidents like that happen out there.

"I hope he gets well soon.”

Coming into the game, Fatnowna said his side was expecting a big fight from Rocky.

"A lot of them wanted to take it back and we could feel that in every run they had every tackle they had,” he said.

"They were really trying to make us feel it.

"It didn't feel good to lose but it went to a good winner. They played their hearts out and deserved to win.

"It was a bit fiery out there... but there was good footy that came out of it.”

Fatnowna said a try by the Mackay side in the last minute of the game was a case of saving face for the team, who despite trailing behind for a majority of the game, never lost determination.

"We just threw caution to the wind,” he said.

"We'll come back again next year and do it all again together.

"You don't know what to expect. In footy like that, the ball can go anywhere.”