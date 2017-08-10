26°
Rocky developer pours 'millions' into failed estate dream

Amber Hooker
| 10th Aug 2017 10:28 AM
KEEN TO BUILD: Developer Paul Czislowski and Michael Magill on site in Mount Morgan. Paul says the town's revitalisation should be fast tracked
KEEN TO BUILD: Developer Paul Czislowski and Michael Magill on site in Mount Morgan. Paul says the town's revitalisation should be fast tracked Morning Bulletin archives

A DEVELOPER'S sub-division dream has been dashed down, again.

Rockhampton region councillors have unanimously refused Paul Czislowski's fourth request to extend a development application to create a 382-block sub-division in Mount Morgan.

Mr Czislowki last week labelled the Rockhampton Regional Council "small-minded” after the Planning and Regulatory Committee made a preliminary decision to deny his request.

READ | Developer angry at Rocky Council for being 'small minded'

Land earmarked for a proposed 382-lot development in Mount Morgan.
Land earmarked for a proposed 382-lot development in Mount Morgan. Contributed

During council's ordinary meeting Tuesday, chief executive officer Evan Pardon said council planners had advised against the development, and recommended the RRC do not accede to Mr Czislowki's lawyer's request.

"The current planning scheme has a different designation and intentions for that land which are in direct conflict,” he said.

Acting mayor Cherie Rutehrford said if Mr Czislowski felt he could address the issues raised by council, "there's nothing stopping them putting in a new application to be assessed” under council's latest planning scheme.

"They still have options open to them,” she said.

Mr Czislowski's plan was initially approved by the former Mount Morgan Shire Council in March 2008, and was current until March last year.

He claimed he had since spent millions over the years acquring land and getting the appropriate surveys and approvals.

Council justified their decision, saying the application had not progressed in a decade and they had serious concerns about bush fire risks.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  development application estate mount morgan mount morgan development property real estate rockhampton regional council

Local Partners

