Rocky developments: 6 incentive applications approved this week

CBD FRAMEWORK: An artist impression of a transport hub, which could be part of the revitalised Rockhampton CBD.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's Development Incentives Policy, which includes generous concessions, is proving very popular this week with six applications approved.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee Chair Councillor Ellen Smith said the development scheme was proving very successful but was urging developers across the Region to submit their applications for the generous concessions before the mid-year deadline.

"This week we approved six incentives applications ranging from a new service station and expanding child care and nursing home facilities to commercial building lots, and all with significant discounts applied,” Cr Smith (pictured below) said.

"Since we introduced the policy, Council has granted incentives to 28 applicants in the CBD and non-CBD areas, so it has been very successful.

"It's very exciting to see the developments taking place and those that will take place in the next 12 to 18 months, and particularly for Council to be fully behind that growth across our Region.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Ellen Smith. Tamara MacKenzie ROK20051tk6elle

"We've offered developers infrastructure concessions, in some cases providing a 100 per cent reduction for new developments, but they will cease in a couple of months, so I'm encouraging developers to get their plans in now before the 30 June deadline.”

If developers get their applications in before 30 June deadline, Council can provide a 100 per cent reduction for new developments within the CBD precinct and a 50 per cent reduction for new commercial and industrial developments outside the CBD area.

"Providing incentives was always about giving businesses a boost, attracting and supporting projects, and helping out in any way we could - I think we've achieved that,” she said.

For further information on the Infrastructure concession, go to www.rrc.qld.gov.au/PlanningBuilding/Development-Incentives