Rocky diesel fitter recognised at national awards

WOMEN AWARDS: Local diesel fitter, Dannielle Weston, attended the Women In Resources National Awards in Canberra on Thursday.

WOMEN AWARDS: Local diesel fitter, Dannielle Weston, attended the Women In Resources National Awards in Canberra on Thursday. Contributed

WHEN Dannielle Weston started working at Hastings Deering in 2011, she never imagined she would be recognised for her work at a national awards ceremony in Canberra seven years later.

Walking through the corridors of Parliament House, Ms Weston's said her nerves kicked in as she joined Queensland's leading women in resources vying for top honours in the Women in Resources National Awards.

Representing the state in the annual awards, Ms Weston was presented with a highly commended prize in the Exceptional Trade Technician/Operator Category.

"With the workshops filled with machines needing servicing, I haven't really had time for nerves,” she said.

"As soon as we walked in there, the nerves kicked in. Everyone wants to win, but to be here with so many talented women is absolutely amazing.”

WOMEN IN RESOURCES AWARDS: Local diesel fitter, Dannielle Weston attended the National Women in Resources Awards in Canberra on Thursday. Contributed

Ms Weston said opportunities created by the Women in Resources Awards can help educate younger girls and women about potential careers in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) field.

"I think everybody in Rockhampton knows my story by now, which is a good thing,” she said.

"It is encouraging girls to look beyond traditional careers and consider STEM courses and trades,” she said.

"Awards like this put women in the spotlight but also show them the resources sector has changed significantly and there are plenty of opportunities for women.”

Ms Weston travelled to Canberra for the awards after she won the Queensland Resources Council (QRC), Women in Mining and Resources Queensland (WIMARQ) state awards in March.