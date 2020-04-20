Rocky district Lions Club keeps in focus with online meetings

SINCE the coronavirus lockdown, Rockhampton Fitzroy River Lions Club has taken full advantage of the online resource, Zoom.

Recently, the club has conducted two general Zoom board meetings to keep in contact with members and keep up with any issues.

As they remain unable to meet face-to-face, this method’s proven to be popular among members.

After embracing the idea, they’ve become active participants to keep the boredom of lockdown at bay.

“The last meeting was a ‘social evening’ with a Pyjama Party theme which bought out some weird and wonderful (attire),” a spokesperson said.

While international celebrities used similar platforms for home concerts and soap opera parodies, members were happy to enjoy drinks and nibblies, while some cooked dinner on the go.

“Wherever possible, members are still active in the community by keeping in contact via phone with older members of the community while some members have been delivering Meals on Wheels to assist with delivering meals when some of the regular volunteers have had to withdraw their help due to their high risk status,” a spokesperson said.

This comes after many of the club’s regular activities such as sausage sizzles, Rockhampton Speedway, Driver Reviver, and Lions Youth of the Year and more have been cancelled.

The annual change over and installation night for the club’s new office bearers (normally held at the end of June) will be postponed until later in the year unless it is held via Zoom.

Stay tuned for more updates as they arise.