Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rocky district Lions Club keeps in focus with online meetings

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
20th Apr 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINCE the coronavirus lockdown, Rockhampton Fitzroy River Lions Club has taken full advantage of the online resource, Zoom.

Recently, the club has conducted two general Zoom board meetings to keep in contact with members and keep up with any issues.

As they remain unable to meet face-to-face, this method’s proven to be popular among members.

After embracing the idea, they’ve become active participants to keep the boredom of lockdown at bay.

“The last meeting was a ‘social evening’ with a Pyjama Party theme which bought out some weird and wonderful (attire),” a spokesperson said.

While international celebrities used similar platforms for home concerts and soap opera parodies, members were happy to enjoy drinks and nibblies, while some cooked dinner on the go.

“Wherever possible, members are still active in the community by keeping in contact via phone with older members of the community while some members have been delivering Meals on Wheels to assist with delivering meals when some of the regular volunteers have had to withdraw their help due to their high risk status,” a spokesperson said.

This comes after many of the club’s regular activities such as sausage sizzles, Rockhampton Speedway, Driver Reviver, and Lions Youth of the Year and more have been cancelled.

The annual change over and installation night for the club’s new office bearers (normally held at the end of June) will be postponed until later in the year unless it is held via Zoom.

Stay tuned for more updates as they arise.

meetings rockhampton fitzroy lions club tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

        News No new cases in the state for the first time in 81 days, 46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million, while the first day of term two has been hit by tech...

        Hailstorm aftermath reveals widespread damage

        premium_icon Hailstorm aftermath reveals widespread damage

        Weather Insurance claims are flowing in thick and fast as the SES states repairs could take...

        CQ watches first COVID-19 virtual house auction

        premium_icon CQ watches first COVID-19 virtual house auction

        News CENTRAL Queensland’s first virtual house auction held due to social distancing...

        Virtual learning ‘switched on’ for Term 2

        premium_icon Virtual learning ‘switched on’ for Term 2

        News Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA) deliver educational content online...