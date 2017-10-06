31°
Rocky doctor accused of caressing patients' breasts

Kerri-Anne Mesner
A ROCKHAMPTON doctor accused of sexually assaulting a number of patients is awaiting a decision if he will be committed to trial or not.

The man, in his 50s, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for a committal hand up where police prosecution submitted 11 statements and 17 exhibits in relation to 10 charges of sexual assault.

The exhibits included medical records, footage from a search warrant executed at the doctor's medical centre in 2014, a photograph taken by one of the complainants, and copy of a letter sent by a witness to a medical watchdog.

The court heard there are eight complainants involved.

"The complainants are all very mature women with varying experiences in life," Police Prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said.

He said the complainants all described incidents where the doctor allegedly caressed their breasts during examinations.

Sgt Janes said all but one of the complaints involved allegations the doctor would place his fingers inside their mouths for long periods of time.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran talked about testimony of an expert in the type of examinations his client was conducting on these patients.

He said "up close, hands-on examinations" was how these examinations were conducted.

However, Sgt Janes said the complainants all used the word 'caressed' when describing the touching of their breasts and that was a word used by mature women who understand the difference between caressing and touching.

"Fingers in the mouth is not a normal part of an investigation," he said.

Magistrate Jeff Clark adjourned the matter until Monday when it is expected he will hand down a decision about whether the doctor will stand trial.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
