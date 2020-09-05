Menu
Dr Matthew Burge in 2017.
Rocky doctor raises $47k for cancer research

Timothy Cox
5th Sep 2020 3:30 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON doctor has been recognised for his work contributing to cancer research.

The Australasian Gastro-Intestinal Trials Group’s fundraiser of the year award was given to medical oncologist Matthew Burge for his raising money for gastrointestinal cancer research.

With the support of his patients and their families, Dr Burge collected more than $47,000 this year for non-profit clinical trials finding better treatments for GI cancer.

“I’m very humbled and very thankful to my patients and their families that have supported me,” Dr Burge said.

“It is because of them that my achievements are recognised by this award.”

Dr Burge leads clinical trials and is currently investigating whether a ‘lighter’ form of chemotherapy could be more tolerable for elderly cancer patients.

This year he partnered with the GI Cancer Institute, raising $47,240 as part of the Gutsy Challenge.

“Taking on my first Gutsy Challenge in 2017 was life changing and one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Dr Burge said.

“I will keep pushing forward and fundraising into the future as much as I can, and I’m looking forward to the next Gutsy Challenge when COVID finally settles down.”

All money raised will go into a fund that provides grants up to $200,000 each year to GI cancer researchers.

GI Cancer Institute chair Dr Lorraine Chantrill said: “Dr Burge has shown incredible commitment to GI cancer research and his patients through this fundraising.

“Our research would not be possible without the support of the community through fundraising.

“We are proud to have Dr Burge representing us as both a researcher and a dedicated fundraiser.”

The Australasian Gastro-Intestinal Trials Group said the five-year survival rate for GI cancer was 51 per cent on average.

