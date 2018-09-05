Rocky doctor says Labor's $11M health promise a double-up

Rockhampton Hospital viewed from Rockhampton Grammar School December 2013 shortly after the new buildings were completed. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A CARDIAC catheterisation theatre is already in use in Rockhampton to help residents and is underused, according to an executive from the Mater Hospital.

Mercy Aged Care Services executive director of medical services, Peter Thompson, said he welcomed the recent announcement by Opposition leader Bill Shorten that if Labor is elected at the next federal election they would fund a new $11million cardiac catheterisation theatre at the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

"Whilst any funding commitment to improve health services in regional centres is great news for our community, I will write to Mr Shorten to let him know that the Rockhampton Mater Hospital has just in the last 12 months opened a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterisation theatre,” Dr Thompson said.

About 50 cardiac patients have been seen at the Mater since the facility opened in April, he said. Dr Thompson said the Mater has been in discussions with representatives from the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service for several months about public patients accessing cardiac services at the Mater Hospital instead of having to travel to Brisbane.

"Currently there is no other cardiac catheterisation theatre in Rockhampton, apart from the one at the Mater, but public patients needing the services provided by a cardiac catheterisation theatre have to travel away from the city even though the theatre at the Rockhampton Mater is under-utilised and has spare capacity to receive public patients,” Dr Thompson said.

He said the Mater was ready, willing and able to provide these services and is currently negotiating an arrangement with the CQH&HS whereby public patients can attend the Mater to access cardiac services.

"Having an agreement in place which allows public patients to use the cardiac catheterisation theatre at the Mater makes great sense clinically and financially,” he said.

"It increases patient throughput at our theatre which would be welcomed by clinicians and at the same time eliminates the duplication of infrastructure resources thus providing significant capital expenditure savings for the CQH&HS and government.

"I believe it is absolutely imperative that the public and private health sectors work together as co-operatively and as collaboratively as possible for the benefit of the communities we jointly serve.”

The Morning Bulletin yesterday received two text messages claiming Mr Shorten's investment was a "waste of money” as there are not specialists here who could utilise the facility.

But Dr Thompson said Rockhampton had access to a number of cardiac specialists, either based here or visiting from Brisbane.

A cath-lab, also known as a cardiac catheterisation laboratory, is part of a hospital's cardiac department but it should not be confused with an operating theatre.

Cardiac tests and procedures are carried out in the lab, including ablation, angiogram, angioplasty, implantation of pacemakers and defibrillators. The Mater's Cardiac Catheter Lab Oncology and Central Sterile Services Department project cost more than $12 million.

The Federal Government contributed $3 million towards the facility via the Health and Hospitals Fund Program Regional Priority Initiative.