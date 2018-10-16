Rocky dojo athletes head to Czech Republic world titles

KARATE: Rockhampton Shotokan Dojo has shone on the national stage after bringing home 37 medals from 56 events in the SKIA National Karate Championships this month.

The championships were held on October 6 in Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast, with athletes from across Central Queensland competing against the country's metropolitan teams.

Rockhampton athlete, Jarryd Lebeter, was also awarded the Jai Coker Medal for the Best Male Performance.

"All of them did really well. They always get good results,” Shotokan Dojo's Sensei Peter Harth said.

"We ended up with a lot of placings and medals, as well as other dojos from across CQ.

"It was a great effort considering the number of competitors we went up against.

"We do a lot of training to prepare for championships like that and I think that's key.”

For Sensei Harth, preparation is the key to success.

"From a coaching point of view, we have to stay abreast of where everyone's at,” he said.

"Coming from a regional area we need to not only expose ourselves to a higher level of strategy but also to look at it different ways of training.

"I make sure we train specifically to improve each athlete for what they need, and factor in their strengths and weaknesses.

"It's just paying attention to detail, getting the best out of each athlete that we train and just being clinical in our approach to detail.”

The dojo's success in the nationals also solidified a positive platform for them to advance towards to the world titles.

Fourteen of the Rocky dojo's athletes have also been selected on the SKIA Australian National Team to compete in the world titles in the Czech Republic next year.

Ben Harth, Riley Glennen, Rebecca Harris, Philip Gray, Anne Reid, Victoria MacLean, Pascal Flegeau, Jarryd Lebeter, Caleb Dooley, Wing Powell, Philip Liebenberg, Levi Davis, Isabelle Scriffignano and Isaac Dooley were those selected.

"That was an amazing result,” Sensei Harth said.

"The selection process is quite stringent. They needed to train for a week leading up to the championships and their placement was also based on all their results from previous championships which are held every three years.

"As a regional area, we've got to travel to get to events to gain exposure so it's always harder for us.

"In larger cities, they've got the availability of more events. But we still fair pretty well and are lucky in the sense we have a lot of success.”

Sensei Harth said leading up to the world titles, the selected athletes will undergo a more intense training regime.

"Training will escalate with fitness and speed being the key focus,” he said.

"It will be about ensuring that everyone has the right strategies and in general ensuring that they have a good defensive game plan so that when they go away, it makes it a bit harder for others to score points.

"It could set them up for a good opportunity.”