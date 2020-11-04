Rocky Dominos’ kind gesture for homeless community

Staff at Domino’s Rockhampton are helping to feed the homeless.

Staff at Domino’s Rockhampton are helping to feed the homeless.

HOMELESS people across Rockhampton will for now have one less hardship to worry about as they go in search of their next meal.

The promise comes after Domino’s Rockhampton owner James Dooley this week vowed to ‘Feed the Knead’ under his new do-good community program.

Despite facing his own share of challenges during COVID-19 lockdowns, the kind-hearted businessman instead viewed it as an opportunity to help those doing it tough.

Both his stores – based in Rockhampton’s north and south – have since been busy whipping up free pizzas in a bid to cater to local men’s and women’s homeless shelters.

To date, the store has dished out a combined 30 free pizzas to the facilities – and fed more than 40 people.

Feed the Knead campaign is underway at South Rockhampton's Dominos store.

“During this challenging time, where some people may not know when or where their next paycheque is coming from, the offer of a hot meal is the least we can do to help.”

Mr Dooley said his team was committed to giving back and encouraged clubs, organisations and individuals that had fallen on tough times to contact the store.

“As a small-business owner, I understand it is a privilege to be able to operate and safely feed those in the community during this time,” he said.

“That is why we are doing everything possible to live up to that privilege and to return the support that our community has so generously shown us.

“Whether you have lost your job due to COVID-19, are struggling with mental health in isolation, or simply to put food on the table, we want to do what we can to help.”

READ MORE: Who said eating pizza couldn’t be educational?

READ MORE: Surprise eco move for major Rocky shopping centre

READ MORE: Man belligerent towards pizza staff over failed delivery

Local organisations, charities and individuals are encouraged to take part in the program.

He admitted while pizza was unlikely to solve all world problems, it would at least bring a small amount of joy to someone struggling.

“In these times of extreme stress and uncertainty that’s never been more important,” Mr Dooley added.

With more than 23 years of pizza experience under his belt, Mr Dooley said he was passionate about providing as much support as he could to locals in Rockhampton.

“There is no doubt the pandemic has had a devastating impact on many people lives, and we want the local community to know we are in this together.”

If you wish to support the stores, you can locate them at either 29 Bridge St, Berserker or 139-143 Derby St, Allenstown.