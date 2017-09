CHRISTOPHER Adam John Oliver thought he'd waited long enough before popping out to buy more beer.

But an hour wasn't enough three drinks in and he was pulled over and breathalysed on Bridge St, Berserker on August 22 at 9.10pm.

Oliver pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to driving over the legal limit, after his 0.061 recording.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.