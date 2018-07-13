Rocky driver ready to hit top gear on challenging course

REVVED UP: Rockhampton driver Clay Weston will be among a strong local contingent taking on the CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint on Saturday.

CLAY Weston can't wait to hit the start line at the CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint.

The Rockhampton driver and Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club treasurer is among the 76 competitors taking part in the first edition of the event to be held on the Mount Morgan Range.

He will be looking to pilot his Mitsubishi Evo 8 to a top-10 finish in the three to four-litre unregistered all-wheel drive class. "This is fantastic and the event has got so much potential,” Weston said.

"CQ doesn't have anything like this and we want to prove to the community that we can stage a motor sporting event here that makes a difference.

"There are few very roads that are better suited to this sort of event than the Range.

"The surface is ideal, the course is brilliant and it's a real driver's track.”

Weston said most hill sprint courses were 1200m long and might have 14 or 15 corners. The Mount Morgan course is 2km long and has 24 corners which would make for some spectacular driving.

Drivers will travel from across Queensland and interstate.

"I don't see myself going anywhere near the pointy end, there will be much better cars and much better drivers than me up there,” he said.

"It's always the challenge of doing something as good as you can, that's what it's about for me.”

Weston said if all went to plan, each driver should complete eight runs on Saturday.