Rocky drivers go 1,2,3 in street stocks at speedway meet
SPEEDWAY: Rockhampton drivers made it a clean sweep in the street stocks at the McCosker Rocky Speedway meeting on Saturday night.
Kenny Simpson registered an impressive win, with Murray Batley and Russell Cowley completing the podium.
More than 70 cars competed in five classes on the night, 15 of them in the headline event, round four of the Queensland Super Sedan Series.
Four Rockhampton drivers - brothers Leigh and Matt Williams, Brendan Boyle and Darren Saunders - made it to the feature but it was Wayne Randall who took the honours.
Matt Pascoe was second and Darren Hawkings third.
Rockhampton Saloon Car Club president Randall Voois said the drivers really turned it on for the big crowd.
"There was good, close racing all night and the crowd was the biggest we've had this year,” he said.
He nominated local Bailey Barnicoat's performance in the junior sedans as the highlight of the night.
The 14-year-old, who races in the New Stars category, finished second in the combined feature, beating home a number of more experienced rivals from the Top Stars.
RESULTS
- Super sedans: Wayne Randall 1, Matt Pascoe 2, Darren Hawkings 3
- AMCA Nationals: Mark Horstman 1, Damian Groer 2, Gavin Wootoon 3
- Junior sedans: Mason Cameron 1, Bailey Barnicoat 2, Michael Larsen 3
- Modified sedans: Kent Shelford 1, Jeff Ohl 2, Wayne Gilroy 3
- Street stocks: Kenny Simpson 1, Murray Batley 2, Russell Cowley 3