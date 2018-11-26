Rocky drivers go 1,2,3 in street stocks at speedway meet

WINNING WAYS: Rockhampton's Kenny Simpson raced to victory in the street stocks on Saturday night.

Michelle Gately

SPEEDWAY: Rockhampton drivers made it a clean sweep in the street stocks at the McCosker Rocky Speedway meeting on Saturday night.

Kenny Simpson registered an impressive win, with Murray Batley and Russell Cowley completing the podium.

More than 70 cars competed in five classes on the night, 15 of them in the headline event, round four of the Queensland Super Sedan Series.

Four Rockhampton drivers - brothers Leigh and Matt Williams, Brendan Boyle and Darren Saunders - made it to the feature but it was Wayne Randall who took the honours.

Michelle Gately

Matt Pascoe was second and Darren Hawkings third.

Rockhampton Saloon Car Club president Randall Voois said the drivers really turned it on for the big crowd.

"There was good, close racing all night and the crowd was the biggest we've had this year,” he said.

He nominated local Bailey Barnicoat's performance in the junior sedans as the highlight of the night.

The 14-year-old, who races in the New Stars category, finished second in the combined feature, beating home a number of more experienced rivals from the Top Stars.

RESULTS