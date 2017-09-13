Rocky drivers' habit putting lives at risk revealed

ROAD RAGE: Drivers in the Rockhampton region are among the worst in Queensland.

ROCKY locals who dread the morning traffic each week can now feel justified that it's not just the morning blues.

Recently released insurance claim data has revealed Rockhampton drivers are rated among the worst in the state at giving way.

RACQ has received 112 insurance claims for crashes caused by bad merging since 2015.

RACQ spokesperson Kristy Lanes said that Rockhampton's placement at seventh worst on the list was very concerning.

"When you look at the top 10 and top 20 the majority is made up from south east Queensland," Ms Lanes said.

"It makes sense because their traffic network is bigger and more congested which is why it's very disappointing that Rockhampton features so highly on this list."

Ms Lanes had some advice for Rocky drivers looking to brush up on their road rules.

"On roads where there are lanes marked on the road the driver changing lanes must give way to traffic," she said.

"However, if there are no markings when the lanes merge it's a case of giving way to the vehicle in front."

Rockhampton was one of two locations outside of south east Queensland on the list. The other was the Gold Coast area of Southport.

Brisbane City topped the list.

RACQ based this list off insurance claim date collected from July 2012 to August 2017.