Rocky drivers shine in 2018 Super Stockers 20/20

SPEEDWAY: OVER 30 cars tore through the track at Rockhampton's Super Stockers 20/20 on Saturday night, with a number of well-known local drivers taking home big wins.

Despite a number of mechanical failures throughout the night, including Mackay sponsor Ben Richardson's car being hit with engine failure, the night was a success for Rocky's talent.

Along with the Super Stockers 20/20 division, there were junior sedans (New Stars and Top Stars), AMCAs and Street Stocks.

Rockhampton father and son duo, Danny and DJ Lennon took out the main event for their two heats, winning first place in their Super Stocker.

Despite the pair being well-known among the Rocky Speedway industry, this was the first time the two had paired up for a 20/20.

"There's a bit of extra camaraderie and it's for the fun of it,” McCosker Rocky Speedway club president Randall Voois said.

"They were both very excited to do it and to come away with the win, they were quite happy.

"DJ is 33 and has been racing well over 10 years.

"They're very prominent within the ranks. Danny is a multiple Queensland champion and Australian champion for the class.

"DJ has been a multiple class champion within the club for three years in a row.”

Voois said it isn't rare to see different family generations coming through the sport.

"It's rarely just one generation,” he said.

"The dad races and he will get his child in, and they'll come up through the juniors to the bigger cars.

"Danny has been around the club for 20-30 years and DJ followed in his footsteps.”

Third generation driver and son of Matthew Storer, was Rockhampton's Braden Storer, who was the youngest driver of the night at only 10-years of age.

In the junior sedans, Brandyn Thomas (Rockhampton) won the New Stars feature and Mason Cameron (Rockhampton) won the Top Stars.

"Mason has been in his class for two seasons,” Voois said.

"For Brandyn, it's only his third or fourth meeting.

"He's picked it up like a duck to water.

"All the wins are just a testament to the drivers we have. We also had a home track advantage, which does help, because there's a big difference in track shapes throughout the state.”

According to Voois, drivers need more than just experience to take out wins in events like these.

"You've got to have the talent, the right gear and give yourself every chance to put get in that position,” he said.

Rockhampton Speedway's next event will be the Queensland Series Super Sedans on November 24.