26°
News

Rocky drug lady busted in park after dad's funeral

Amber Hooker
| 19th Jun 2017 5:48 PM
Repeat drug offender Claire Reivers faced the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on drugs charges.
Repeat drug offender Claire Reivers faced the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on drugs charges.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A REPEAT drug offender who turned to illicit substances as she grieved her father's death was busted in a Rockhampton park.

Claire Reivers, aged 36, was first introduced to meth amphetamine in the second "significant relationship" of her adult life.

In the years since, the Rockhampton woman has exhausted the benefit of probation, served time behind bars and was on a suspended sentence at the time of her most recent offending.

Reivers appeared before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on five drug-related charges; two in April this year and another three more serious offences in October last year.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court police noticed Reivers on a park bench in Wandal at 1.15am on April 10, and because of her "behaviour", asked if she had drugs.

She admitted to having a number of clip-seal bags used to store meth amphetamine, a drug "scoop" fashioned from a straw and police also found a half tablet of Valium in a cigarette packet.

Defence solicitor Axel Beard told the court Reivers had only returned to Rockhampton two days earlier after spending time with her family in New South Wales after she found out her father was dying, and a friend gave her the Valium to help deal with the "stress and anxiety" following his funeral.

The remainder of Reivers charges stemmed from a police search of a Rockhampton home in October last year, where a glass pipe used to smoke meth, a purse with less than 1 gram of meth and three used syringes were found.

The part-time cleaner was on a suspended sentence after she served 217 days of jail term for other crimes, and a further undeclarable three months in custody following her most recent offending.

Magistrate Cameron Press said she had clearly breached her suspended sentence, and her "unenviable history of drug offending" spanned a number of years.

For the possession and property offences in April, Reivers was convicted and sentenced to six and four months imprisonment respectively.

For the October crimes, she was convicted and sentenced to six months for the possession of a dangerous drug, four months for possessing the pipe and four months for the syringes.

All sentences are to be served concurrently with a parole release date of July 19, 2017.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  court crime drugs editors picks jail meth amphetamine rockhampton magistrates court

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Popular Rocky venue gets $12M facelift

Popular Rocky venue gets $12M facelift

'Vote of confidence' in CBD with jobs on the cards.

The CQ town that refuses to die

An Aurizon train going through Bluff.

Small CQ town's unshakeable spirit

Jockey Club backs casual workers' penalty rates

PENALTY RATES: Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon has committed to maintaining current rates regardless of any future changes made by Fair Work Commission.

CEO Tony Fenlon has committed to maintaining current rates

Bottle shop message: "Get the police now!'

Police are responding to the call.

Police are responding to a report of a disturbance at a Rocky pub

Local Partners

BIG READ: Rocky performer reflects on the role of a lifetime

Amanda Hock sat down with The Morning Bulletin to discuss turning green, finding love on stage and taking on her toughest role.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

$450K boost for stunning Mt Archer peak makeover

View of Rockhamton from Mount Archer.

Mount Archer's untapped potential is about to be unleashed

Death-defying illusions will stun Rocky audiences

Eclipse: The Dance and Illusion Spectacular will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Dance and magic take centre stage in this production

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

ALAN Jones was told he was “at the exit door” when doctors failed to find a pulse after the broadcaster was rushed to hospital last week.

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Charmed star accuses her ex-business manager of financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

Judah Kelly performs a Sam Smith hit on The Voice.

Laidley singer nails Sam Smith ballad in his best performance yet.

Great Value Even Better Location

30 Goodson Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $149,000

Positioned on a huge 1133 square metre allotment with side access is where you will find one of Rockhampton's best buys. This extremely neat and tidy home has lots...

Looking For The Ideal Investment

79 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $199,000

If you're looking for the perfect investment property then this one is for you. Situated in a quite cu-de -sac close to schools and shops it's ideal for young...

Neat and Tidy in Frenchville

117 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $246,000

A great home in an even better location is 117 Cruikshank Street. Beautiful, rich polished timber floors flow throughout a nice, open plan layout. There are 3...

The Ultimate Acreage Property- Stunning 2 Storey Brick Home

4 Carol Court, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 3 $547,000

STOP LOOKING - This is YOUR FAMILY'S Ultimate Acreage Property - at Glenlee, showcasing- -Stunning 2 Storey Brick Family Home on 4006m2, with 2 Street Access.

Stunning, Ultra Modern, Luxury Living With Huge Shed On 923m2 -Forest Park Estate

89 Bramble Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 3 $599,000

Amazing in Design, Brilliant in Presentation and Sensational in its Ambience, this is THE Ultimate Property for YOUR Family-a Stunning Home PLUS Huge Shed - 9m x...

Impeccable Hillside Estate Residence

8 Oakland Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

This quality master-built residence offers style, functionality and the ultimate in luxury living. Enjoy year round entertaining with dual outdoor entertaining...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

MODERN LIVING IN PRIME LOCATION!

149 Murray Lane, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $349,000

This inner city modern home is situated in prime location close to Hospitals, Schools, Shopping conveniences and Transport. Property features include * 3 bedrooms...

Escape to the Rainforest!

122 Arnolds Road, Byfield 4703

2 1 4 $289,000

Quaint 2-bedroom cottage, tropical fruit trees and a beautiful creek make this 2.5 acre parcel a magical place to call home! • Variety of tropical fruit and...

Peaceful 1 Acre Haven

54 Schlencker Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $585,000

This beautiful lowset home sits in a quiet neighbourhood in Glenlee on just over a lovely 1 acre allotment. Imagine waking up every morning and breathe in that...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

'Monstrous' amount of people leaving CQ

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella Photo Contributed

3,500 reasons why we need a big project

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!