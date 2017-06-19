Rocky drug lady busted in park after dad's funeral

A REPEAT drug offender who turned to illicit substances as she grieved her father's death was busted in a Rockhampton park.

Claire Reivers, aged 36, was first introduced to meth amphetamine in the second "significant relationship" of her adult life.

In the years since, the Rockhampton woman has exhausted the benefit of probation, served time behind bars and was on a suspended sentence at the time of her most recent offending.

Reivers appeared before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on five drug-related charges; two in April this year and another three more serious offences in October last year.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court police noticed Reivers on a park bench in Wandal at 1.15am on April 10, and because of her "behaviour", asked if she had drugs.

She admitted to having a number of clip-seal bags used to store meth amphetamine, a drug "scoop" fashioned from a straw and police also found a half tablet of Valium in a cigarette packet.

Defence solicitor Axel Beard told the court Reivers had only returned to Rockhampton two days earlier after spending time with her family in New South Wales after she found out her father was dying, and a friend gave her the Valium to help deal with the "stress and anxiety" following his funeral.

The remainder of Reivers charges stemmed from a police search of a Rockhampton home in October last year, where a glass pipe used to smoke meth, a purse with less than 1 gram of meth and three used syringes were found.

The part-time cleaner was on a suspended sentence after she served 217 days of jail term for other crimes, and a further undeclarable three months in custody following her most recent offending.

Magistrate Cameron Press said she had clearly breached her suspended sentence, and her "unenviable history of drug offending" spanned a number of years.

For the possession and property offences in April, Reivers was convicted and sentenced to six and four months imprisonment respectively.

For the October crimes, she was convicted and sentenced to six months for the possession of a dangerous drug, four months for possessing the pipe and four months for the syringes.

All sentences are to be served concurrently with a parole release date of July 19, 2017.