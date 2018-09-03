Rocky drummer takes stage with country music superstar

Rocky boy Logan Brewster playing in Adam Brand's band at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night.

Rocky boy Logan Brewster playing in Adam Brand's band at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night. Liam Fahey - LAD Social

COUNTRY music superstar Adam Brand rocked the Great Western Hotel on Saturday with a very special band player -Rockhampton's own Logan Brewster as the drummer.

Brewster is on tour with the band for Brand's 20th year Milestone show and Brand made a special mention of him throughout the show.

"The little fella with the cute chubby chops on the drums, he is from Rockhampton," Brand told the crowd.

"He's even got his own stubby coolers and fridge magnets out there on the merch table.

"His dad is over there in a T-shirt with his chubby cheeks on it, good on you Papa."

A true entertainer, Brand joked and tried to embarrass Brewster, drawing laughter from the crowd.

"This little fella comes from Rocky, this is his very first tour.

"We have taken him all over Australia, his very first national tour," Brand said.

"He left his little room at Mum and Dad's house where he had his little Lego things on his wall, his picture of Britney Spears and he came out with us.

"He was so innocent.... we went to Tasmania and he asked me, 'do I need to bring my passport?'"

Brewster told the band all about his hometown and was more than willing to share details about where he grew up.

"He was excited to come home and play the drums in front of his home crowd, he was very excited," Brand said on stage.

Leading up to the show, Brewster talked non-stop about two of his favourite places in Rocky - Captain Nemo's and Gus' Coffee.

Adam Brand with staff from Captain Nemo's. Contributed

Both Brand and the support act, Viper Creek Band with member Matt Cornell, talked up the local businesses.

"For the last three months, all we heard was we gotta go to Gus' Coffee," Brand said.

"So we went to Gus', we were expecting it to be awful but it was bloomin' good.

"So we went to Nemos for a sub and that was bloomin' good too."

Adam Brand and the band with staff from Gus' Coffee after they went in there to hear what Logan Brewster was bragging about. Contributed

Cornell told the crowd he had the Torpedo sub with the savoury mince.

"All we have heard from Logan is when we go to Rocky, we have to go to Nemos, best subs ever," Cornell said.

"We went there today and we were not disappointed, he had been talking it up for three months.

"We went there, we had been in the band for hours and we tapped into one of those massive subs."

And Gus' Coffee got even more praise.

"The coffee is that good I tried to have a sleep this afternoon and I couldn't, I was wired," Cornell said.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin backstage after the show, Brewster was still coming off the high from the show.

His whole family was there - his parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles and his partner.

They were all so proud to see him up on stage.

"It's very exciting, the whole lot of my family was here, it was really great," he said.

Brand was pleased for Brewster and spoke great things about him.

"I think what they would have seen is their boy up there enjoying himself," he said.

"I think every parent wants to see their kids do something they are passionate about and love.

Brewster is only 21 and Brand said he was playing with guys a lot older than Brewster is and who are 40 years and over and who have been doing it for 20 years.

He said Brewster had a great future ahead of him.

"He is playing and he will outgrow us," Brand said.

"It is a credit to his family to instil that love of music and that talent in him.

"While we have got him, he is a great addition to the band and we're all having a great time. We're teaching him stuff and he is teaching us stuff, he is teaching us how to be young again."

With room for the crowd to dance around in the front in a moshpit and seating up the back, Brand described The Great Western Hotel as one of the best venues in Australia.

"For a town to have that here, the ability to put on shows in this environment and this kind of atmosphere, you are very lucky," he said.

"It certainly has a bit of heritage and history in country music, which is fantastic.

"This venue here, no matter who you are, no matter what style of music you are into, anyone that walks in here goes, 'wow'."

And he still couldn't get the good taste of the great sub and coffee out of his mouth.

"We travel around the whole of Australia and we go on search, meticulously, and maliciously almost, in search of the best coffee, and if it's not good, they are harsh critics in this band," Brand said.

And as he said on stage - it was "bloomin' good".