Rocky duo Busby Marou plan their 'best tour yet'

ROCKY may not have got a look in on their latest tour, but Busby Marou have promised they will come back to us later this year.

Top charting duo and Rocky's favourite sons, Busby Marou announced an East Coast tour Thursday.

The tour goes from North Queensland down to Melbourne.

The boys spoke to The Morning Bulletin yesterday as they enjoyed a well-deserved day off at Great Keppel Island.

Less than 24 hours after the tour went live on Facebook, the two musicians were revelling at how many tickets had sold already.

"We got through the the first ticket sales and it just blew us away," Jeremy Marou said.

Some venues on the tour can only hold 200 to 300 people.

"We expect Mackay and Toowoomba will sell out by the end of next week," Jeremy said.

Going by the number of ticket sales so far, the duo think the tour is shaping up to be a good one.

"I think this will be the best tour we have done by the way the ticket sales have started," Jeremy said.

"We are so pumped up for the tour," Tom Busby said.

When The Morning Bulletin asked the question of why Rocky didn't get a show, the boys laughed.

"I've already copped a bit of flack for that," Tom said.

"We only just played in Rocky at the One Hot Night and we are working on the best line-up for it again at the end of the year," Jeremy said.

"And we are always out and about in Rocky."

They both promised One Hot Night would run again after its success last year.

"In my opinion it is one of the best line-ups Rocky has seen and we making it bigger and better this year," Jeremy said.

The tour was a bit of a spur of moment decision.

"We weren't going to tour, we had just released an album, did another regional tour and did another album but then Got Your Back is getting smashed on the radio and we thought we'd be crazy not to do a tour," Jeremy said.

"It's a last hurrah for the Postcards from the Shellhouse album."

The tour has been modelled around the single and its successes, where crowds and radio stations are playing it the most.

Across 13 venues, the boys are looking forward to the North Queensland run.

"Cairns is always one to beat. The crowds are always brilliant and the Gold Coast, it's my home now," Tom said.

"My favourite is Mackay, Townsville and Cairns and Brissy will be a big crowd."