Rocky duo in action at Commonwealth Games trials

Ty Hartwell is swimming in the heats of six events at the Commonwealth Games trials on the Gold Coast.

SWIMMING: Rockhampton swim sensations Ty Hartwell and Jacob Spark will be in action on day two of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games trials today.

The dynamic duo are keen to make the most of the incredible experience as they mix it with Australia's best at the four-day trials at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

Ty swam in the heats of three events yesterday - the 100m backstroke, the 200m butterfly and the 200m freestyle.

Ty Hartwell is looking to qualify for the Australian junior swim team. Allan Reinikka ROK280916aswimmer

His busy schedule continues with the 400m freestyle today, and then his pet event, the 200m backstroke, and the 100m butterfly tomorrow.

Jacob will compete in the 50m butterfly today after he clocked the qualifying time at the Pacific School Games in Adelaide in December.

Scott Hartwell said his son Ty was "just off his PBs" yesterday and would be looking for improved performances in his next three events.

"It's a huge occasion and I think nerves definitely played a part today. He was just a little bit off," he said yesterday.

"Hopefully the nerves will have settled now and he can regroup and come out firing in the next two days."

Scott said Ty had been training well leading into the trials with a view to qualifying for the Australian junior swim team.

"While I'm sure he would have liked to have swum faster today, the times meant he still finished second in Australia for the under-18 division in the 200m fly and would have ranked him third in the 100m backstroke," he said.

Jacob Spark, pictured with his medal haul from the Pacific School Games, will swim in the heats of the 50m butterfly at the Commonwealth Games trials today. Steph Allen

Jacob will hit the water late this morning for his heat.

Speaking en route to the Gold Coast yesterday, his mum Janet said he was feeling really good despite being a little nervous.

"This is an awesome experience for Jacob and he's excited to be competing on the big stage with the big boys," she said.

"He's really happy to be there and he's ready to go.

"He's hoping to do a PB. He will be trying his hardest to make the final but he knows he'll have to give it all he's got."

Jacob is no stranger to the Gold Coast venue.

An accomplished surf lifesaver, he won Australian medals in pool rescue events there last year.