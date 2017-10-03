Rocky duo named in Kangaroos' World Cup squad

Rockhampton's Cameron Munster is one of six debutants named in the Kangaroos squad for the 2017 World Cup.

Rockhampton's Cameron Munster is one of six debutants named in the Kangaroos squad for the 2017 World Cup. TRACEY NEARMY

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton's Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt have been named in the Kangaroos' 24-man squad for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Munster is one of six debutants and one of seven members of the premiership-winning Melbourne Storm outfit named in the squad, which will open its World Cup campaign against England on October 27.

Kangaroos' coach Mal Meninga said the squad had the right mix of youth and experience, as well as an overall balance across the positions for a World Cup campaign.

Ben Hunt has been named in the 24-man Kangaroos squad. DARREN ENGLAND

"It was selected based on form, performances in the State of Origin series as well as previously in the green and gold jersey," he said.

"We have a number of players who can play multiple positions and that will be an advantage over the course of what we hope will be six matches."

Fourteen players from the inaugural Kangaroos Origin Merit Team have been selected in the World Cup Squad.

Premiership-winning skipper Cameron Smith will captain the squad, while Sydney Roosters' Boyd Cordner has been endorsed as vice-captain by Australian Rugby League Commission chairman John Grant.

The full Kangaroos World Cup squad will travel to Fiji for an exhibition match against both Fiji and PNG on October 14.

The squad is: Darius Boyd, Will Chambers, Boyd Cordner (vc), Cooper Cronk, Josh Dugan, Andrew Fifita, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Matt Gillett, Wade Graham, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Felise Kaufusi, David Klemmer, Josh McGuire, James Maloney, Jordan McLean, Michael Morgan, Cameron Munster, Billy Slater, Cameron Smith (c), Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Aaron Woods