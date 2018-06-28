Rocky duo raise dust and money for a good cause

IT was all about raising dollars and dust for father and son duo Gawain and Nicolas Boyland this month when they went off road rallying for a good cause.

The Rocky pair put their driving skills to the test, competing in the eight day Great Endeavour Rally.

Gearing up in their two wheel drive, 98 model VT Holden Commodore wagon, Gawain and Nicolas took back roads and 4WD tracks from the Gold Coast to Yamba via the NSW Western Plains.

Great Endeavour Rally winniers.Photo Contributed Red Hot Shotz Contributed Red Hot Shotz ROK270

Raising just over $10,000, the pair took out first in their class with the money going straight to the Endeavour Foundation.

Gawain, who has competed in the rally in previous years, said it was a great experience, especially for his 18-year-old son who took on half the driving.

"One of my mates did the rally back in 2016 and he told me all about it and I thought why not get involved,” Gawain said.

The first item on the list was the purchase of a car followed by raising their pledge money.

"To raise money we held chocolate drives, sausage sizzles, Krispy Kreme drives and a dinner, we also had a lot of businesses from around town donate,” Gawain said.

Heading down to the Gold Coast, the pair were pitted against around 35 other teams.

"We had to make it to the Gold Coast a day early so the car could be checked over to ensure it was safe,” Gawain said.

"The Commodore held up alright, it needs a few little repairs to the front end but we did all the dirt tracks.

"We signed up to a 4WD track in a 2WD and it handled it, some of the 4WD's didn't handle it as well though.”

Gawain said surprisingly the hardest part about the whole trip was the weather.

"The hardest part was getting up in the morning in the cold weather because it got down to minus three degrees,” he said.

Despite the cold, Gawain and Nicolas said they would be back next year to compete again

"We're going to be doing next year as well, we got to keep going now, we can't stop,” he said.

"We made it to the end without any breakages and we had fun on the way and we raised money for a great cause.”