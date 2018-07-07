Rocky duo shines against state's best at Scottvale

SUPER SQUASH: Nick Calvert (left) and Joel Arscott played out a thrilling final in the under-19 boys division at the Queensland junior squash championships at Rockhampton's Scottvale Park Squash Centre.

SUPER SQUASH: Nick Calvert (left) and Joel Arscott played out a thrilling final in the under-19 boys division at the Queensland junior squash championships at Rockhampton's Scottvale Park Squash Centre. Chris Ison ROK040718csquash2

SQUASH: Rockhampton's Riley Steffen and Lakeisha Weder have served up success in the individual events at the Queensland junior squash championships.

Steffen went through undefeated to claim the male under-21 crown, while Weder took the honours in the under-9 girls division.

The talented duo was among 120 players who took to the courts at Rockhampton's Scottvale Park Squash Centre.

Queensland's best were joined by players from Papua New Guinea and Malta.

Rockhampton's Kobe Weder competing at the Queensland junior squash championships at Scottvale Park Squash Centre. Chris Ison ROK010718csquash2

Scottvale owner Dee Steffen said there was some fantastic squash played on the first three days, which culminated in entertaining finals in the seven age divisions on Wednesday.

"The level and quality of squash was wonderful to watch and it was fantastic to see the game's emerging talent in action,” she said.

Attention now turns to the teams event, in which the Northern, Central, Brisbane and Southern regions will battle for supremacy.

It started on Friday and runs until Sunday, with players vying for selection in the state team to compete at the junior nationals in Darwin in September.

INDIVIDUAL WINNERS